Will Erin O'Toole Survive The Con Revolt?

It was Parliament's first day back after a long break, and Erin O'Toole seemed particularly agitated.
Waving his arms around, huffing and puffing, and demanding that Justin Trudeau meet with the truckers, even though many of them want to kill him.
So I can only imagine his shock when he found out that many of his own Cons want to get rid of HIM !!
And if they get their way, the increasingly desperate loser could be given the bum's rush before he knows what hit him.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is facing an internal revolt and some members of his caucus are prepared to trigger a vote on his future as early as Wednesday, sources told CBC News.
MPs opposed to O'Toole's leadership have collected enough signatures — 35 so far — to hold a secret ballot to decide his fate, sources said.
A vote by 50 per cent plus one of the 119 sitting Conservative MPs calling on O'Toole to step down would force him to make way for an interim leader immediately.
But wait. It seems that O'Toole won't go quietly.
The old grifter clearly likes living in Stornoway, and believes he has the votes to stay on as leader.
And the Cons are now such a corrupt cult I suppose anything is possible.
But here's the good news.
If this is what triggered the revolt:
A senior Conservative source close to O'Toole, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said this revolt stems from the December vote on the conversion therapy ban.
That source said the "far right of the party" is angry that O'Toole let that Liberal government legislation pass through both chambers at the end of the last session.
And that revolt is supported by those who wanted the torture of LGBT kids to continue...
Or run for his life...
As Tasha Kherrridin wrote today in the National Post.
It’s official: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is a dead man walking.
Conservatives need to take a long hard look at themselves, what they stand for, who's leading their parade, and whose company they keep. Because if they don't they will wake up one day and they won't recognize the face in the mirror.
But Canadians will and guess what? It's the Liberals who will be free -- to govern the country for the next 100 years.
The Cons could be on the verge of tearing themselves apart, and going down in flames.
And since I've been predicting that for years.
I'm going to enjoy every minute...
1 comment:
Report: O'Toole tells MPs he's willing to change policies if he survives leadership review.
https://globalnews.ca/news/8586957/otoole-mps-policies-caucus-revolt/
He's tried nothing and he's all out of ideas. Does he not get that being Mr. Flip-Flop is at the core of why his own party wants him out and why the broader electorate can't trust him... or the party he lied to in order to convince Canadians that the party of bigots he lied to was not the same party that would lie their way to being elected, only to flip back to their *own* barbaric practices once in government? At least PET was graceful when he did the pirouette. But O'Foole must get whiplash, because he's got a screw loose.
I anticipate the impending Con implosion/civil war for two reasons. One because the last time the party came unraveled like this, the Chretien Liberals won majorities for a decade. Two because if that pattern repeated, it would finally shut up those idiot pundits calling for or "predicting" Trudeau's impending retirement. It would also stifle any stray loudmouths in the Liberal party itself, who may or may not be "organizing" to get him out.
And it couldn't happen to a more deserving group of "true blue" assholes.
Post a Comment