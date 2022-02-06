The Far Right Delusions of the Political Thug Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre could barely wait for Erin O'Toole to be dead and buried before launching his campaign to replace him.
He claimed that he just couldn't wait to save his decaying party, make us free again, and deliver us from Justin Trudeau.
And is now posing as a Con messiah.
Poilievre gained a number of endorsements minutes after announcing his candidacy on Saturday.
In reply to his tweet, former cabinet minister John Baird got behind his onetime caucus colleague, writing that Poilievre "has the brains and the backbone and will make a great Prime Minister.I am beyond thrilled to endorse him!"
A number of MPs have also started to endorse Poilievre, including Ontario's Melissa Lantsman, who was elected in the fall.
"No question — Pierre is the answer to a strong & united Conservative Party," Lantsman said in a tweet.
Which of course couldn't be more obscene, since Poilievre is a grotesque political thug, and the closest thing to a dangerous fascist this country has ever known.
A man with no moral compass who served his monstrous master Stephen Harper well.
Helping to draw up lists of his political enemies...
As well as trying to suppress the vote, and poison political life in this country with his monstrous Fair Elections Act...
He is also a foul hypocrite, who would pose as a man of the people.
Even though as Rick Mercer pointed out in this video many years ago, he is a multimillionaire, and a bloated pension porker.
Since then Poilievre has become even richer, and even more right-wing.
So much so that he was one of the first Cons to embrace the far right truckers...
Bringing them coffee and donuts even as they terrorize our major cities.
But while that may make him popular with the rabid Con base...
As even Tasha Kheiriddin points out, that can only make him even less popular with most Canadians.
The Tories know they need to expand their base if they are to win the next election. To do that, they need to be a club that other voters feel comfortable joining, whether for reasons of underlying principles, specific policies, or political self-identification. The more the protest veers into thuggery, the more Tory support for it will turn off the voters the party need to attract.
Middle-class families in suburban ridings across the country aren’t likely to drive around with obscenities gracing their cars. New Canadians, BIPOC Canadians and LGBTQ Canadians aren’t going to join a party that smells of intolerance. And Canadians in general take a dim view of the Trump-style politics that are entrenched south of the border.
So while Poilievre is hoping to ride a fascist wave to power.
He will almost certainly end up in the graveyard of history, along with all the others...
