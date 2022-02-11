Candice Bergen's Incredibly Humiliating Flip Flop

And on her first day as interim leader of the Cons she sent out an e-mail to Erin O'Toole's senior caucus team, suggesting that they should use the convoy to embarrass Justin Trudeau.
I don’t think we should be asking them to go home. I understand the mood may shift soon. So we need to turn this into the PM’s problem.
And even though the trucker thugs quickly became everybody's problem, her love for them never faded.
For there she was not long after, sitting at a dinner table with two of them.
Candy tried to laugh it off as a quickie selfie, even though it lasted for almost ten minutes.
And later one of the protesters said this:
When they saw that we were obviously protesters — truck drivers, kind of thing — Candice reached out immediately, and said: ‘I just want to let you know, we are in full support of you guys, keep what you’re doing,
Don’t stop. It’s working.
It's just another example of how much she hates Justin Trudeau, and wants to see him destroyed.
Which isn't surprising.
But it does make Candy's stunning flip flop even more astonishing or should I say shocking.
After publicly supporting the anti-vaccine mandate activists protesting in Ottawa in recent weeks, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen said Thursday it's time for the convoy and other protesters blocking two major border crossings to end their demonstrations and go home.
Can you believe that? The truckers must not look as hot to her anymore.
Not because she isn't a religious fanatic, a vile homophobe, or a toxic Trudeau hater.
She is.
Like her good buddy Andrew Scheer, seen here giving the occupation of Ottawa the thumbs up.
Before walking into West Block today former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer stopped to talk to protesters on Wellington Street and gave them a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/R82UOkvhCR— Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) February 9, 2022
Or his blessing.
No, the reason Candy performed her stunning flipflop, worthy of a pole dancer, is because the big business types who support the Cons, are worried that the border protests are eating into their profits.
And they are not happy.
Which is a serious problem for the ghastly Pierre Poilievre who is still hitching a ride with the convoy from Hell...
And still says he is proud of those terrorist truckers who have been trying to bully Canadians into submission.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre says he is “proud” of the truckers and stands with them.
“They have reached a breaking point after two years of massive government overreach of a prime minister who insults and degrades anyone who disagrees with his heavy-handed approach.
Which makes sense since Poilievre needs the support of the trucker types, and other right-wing extremists, to win the Con leadership.
And of course, because he too is a grotesque bully, who shames our parliament with his very presence.
And the good news?
The Cons are now split into two camps, and it's only a matter of time before they start fighting themselves.
By speaking out Poilievre has cemented the links between the Cons and the trucker terrorists in the minds of angry Canadians...
They will forever remember that Con horror show.
So even if Poilievre does become Con leader, he will NEVER win an election.
And the Cons and their fascist American friends, will ride the hate convoy all the way to Hell...
