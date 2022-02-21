Monday, February 21, 2022

Why The Cons Are The Big Losers Of The Battle of Ottawa

It's amazing what a difference a few days can make. Just three days ago this poor loser might have thought the Con terrorists were winning.

As he bellowed and belched and pulled chunks of roast pig out of his teeth.

Like so many trucker fascists he probably still thought that he could terrorize the long suffering people of Ottawa, topple the duly elected government, and put Justin Trudeau on trial for treason.

But Trudeau had no intention of giving in to them, the police had a brilliant plan, and Ottawa was liberated at last.

And real freedom never felt so good.

The terrorists were smashed, and only their stench remained.

Which should serve as yet another reminder that the loser Cons are the dirty dirties.

As well as some of the worst bullies this country has ever known....

They tortured the innocent people of Ottawa with their honking horns, their diesel fumes, their racism, their misogyny, and their vile homophobia.

While making it clear that their screams of  Freedumb!!! Freedumb!!! didn't apply to people wearing masks, who were viciously and repeatedly assaulted.

Or to members of the media just trying to do their jobs.

But despite that, and despite the continuing terrorist threat, the Cons want to end the Emergency Act, even though without it police could never have got the tow trucks to remove the big rigs...

Or blocked the bank accounts of those fuelling the insurgency.

Or made grown Cons cry....

WAAAAAAAH !!!!!

But then who can be surprised?

When SoCons like Lianne Rood are comparing the horror of the bestial occupation to a big Canada Day.

Which can only be described as depraved.

And as for Andrew Scheer the leader of the SoCons in the Con caucus, who must have really thought that God was about to overthrow Justin Trudeau.

He is now so bitterly disappointed, he appears to be losing his marbles...

But pleading insanity won't help the Cons now. For in their feverish attempts to use the occupation to try to topple Justin Trudeau, they failed to understand how wrong they were:

They didn't have the decency, or the intelligence, to understand that simple message.

And now they are going to pay for it.

Even Bob Fife now agrees that the Cons are the Trump Party of Canada.

And since we need a Trump Party like we need a hole in the head.

We now have them where we want them.

And we are going to use all of the above to destroy them.

Freedumb !!!! Freedumb !!!!

Muahahahaha...

