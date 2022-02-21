Why The Cons Are The Big Losers Of The Battle of Ottawa

It's amazing what a difference a few days can make. Just three days ago this poor loser might have thought the Con terrorists were winning.
As he bellowed and belched and pulled chunks of roast pig out of his teeth.
Like so many trucker fascists he probably still thought that he could terrorize the long suffering people of Ottawa, topple the duly elected government, and put Justin Trudeau on trial for treason.
But Trudeau had no intention of giving in to them, the police had a brilliant plan, and Ottawa was liberated at last.
It’s the day after the Battle of Wellington and the police have take back the street completely.— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 20, 2022
No trucks, no cars and no hot tubs #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/ZWXIPioPMT
And real freedom never felt so good.
The terrorists were smashed, and only their stench remained.
The good news for people living on Kent St, tons of the trucks have left and this section from Cooper to Gloucester is complete clear. It used to be fully blocked with vehicles and a boat, three lanes wide— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 20, 2022
The bad news, tons of garbage left behind #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/MMyIbj7TyG
Which should serve as yet another reminder that the loser Cons are the dirty dirties.
As well as some of the worst bullies this country has ever known....
They tortured the innocent people of Ottawa with their honking horns, their diesel fumes, their racism, their misogyny, and their vile homophobia.
While making it clear that their screams of Freedumb!!! Freedumb!!! didn't apply to people wearing masks, who were viciously and repeatedly assaulted.
Or to members of the media just trying to do their jobs.
⚠️WARNING: Profane language.— Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) February 19, 2022
My camera operator and I get swarmed by protesters and followed — after an interview with police media relations.
Officers escort us to our vehicle after we receive verbal threats. #bcpoli #TruckerConvoy pic.twitter.com/280fzoq2UD
But despite that, and despite the continuing terrorist threat, the Cons want to end the Emergency Act, even though without it police could never have got the tow trucks to remove the big rigs...
Or blocked the bank accounts of those fuelling the insurgency.
Remaining “Freedom Convoy” big rigs are being towed from downtown Ottawa. This one is from Hartland, NB, which is a 900-km drive. pic.twitter.com/yNWrGzPp9x— Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 20, 2022
Or made grown Cons cry....
WAAAAAAAH !!!!!
But then who can be surprised?
When SoCons like Lianne Rood are comparing the horror of the bestial occupation to a big Canada Day.
Watch CPC MP @Lianne_Rood compare the events over the past 3 weeks to “Canada Day times 1000”. pic.twitter.com/LBuZG0nwp5— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) February 20, 2022
Which can only be described as depraved.
And as for Andrew Scheer the leader of the SoCons in the Con caucus, who must have really thought that God was about to overthrow Justin Trudeau.
He is now so bitterly disappointed, he appears to be losing his marbles...
Um… ok Mr. Scheer. That’s what the whole thing was, just “blocked for vehicles? 🤔 https://t.co/GeTd7KUlgB pic.twitter.com/WPKXoMhoR2— Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) February 20, 2022
But pleading insanity won't help the Cons now. For in their feverish attempts to use the occupation to try to topple Justin Trudeau, they failed to understand how wrong they were:
They didn't have the decency, or the intelligence, to understand that simple message.
And now they are going to pay for it.
Even Bob Fife now agrees that the Cons are the Trump Party of Canada.
And since we need a Trump Party like we need a hole in the head.
We now have them where we want them.
And we are going to use all of the above to destroy them.
Freedumb !!!! Freedumb !!!!
Muahahahaha...
