What The Con Terrorists Did To The People Of Ottawa

The Con terrorists held the people of Ottawa hostage for three long weeks, so they could torment them at will.
They blasted their air horns day and night to try to deprive them of sleep, and poisoned them and their children with their toxic diesel fumes.
They intimidated and threatened them with their vile racism, misogyny, and homophobia.
And now we're getting an idea of the mental toll the Con trucker thugs inflicted on their helpless victims.
And it's absolutely horrifying.
For Juan Sosa, Saturdays were always the worst.
That's when the trucks parked outside Sosa's fourth-storey apartment on Queen Street would blare their horns day and night, with no apparent regard for him, his partner or their neighbours.
"I couldn't hide anywhere," he said Wednesday. "I did feel like I was going crazy."
The Con trucker thugs didn't care about the suffering of so many, they were too busy having a good time.
"They were terrified. They didn't understand what was happening," Thomas said. "I had a client who was pushed to the ground, I had multiple reports of name-calling and whatnot, and then just fear to leave the home at all, fear of what would happen, fear of the unknown."
It was an absolute horror show, and what makes it even worse is that none of the trucker thugs, or any of the many Con MPs who supported them, have bothered to apologize.
On the contrary, as I reported a while back, some Cons have even compared that ugly show to a big Canada Day party...
It's grotesque, but then Lianne Rood is just one of the many SoCons in the Con caucus, and like the others she was probably getting her orders from above.
Watch CPC MP @Lianne_Rood compare the events over the past 3 weeks to “Canada Day times 1000”. pic.twitter.com/LBuZG0nwp5— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) February 20, 2022
Like Putin and Trump, who according to intelligence sources, were also working to destabilize our country.
Leader of the so-called Freedom Convoy Pat King has been denied bail because of a "substantial likelihood" he would reoffend, according to Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour.
"There is significant evidence linking Mr. King to the organization of the occupation, participation in the occupation, and directing others via his social media videos to commit the alleged offences," Seymour said, noting the Crown's intention to seek a lengthy imprisonment."
And I would be very surprised if a number of Cons don't eventually join him in the Big House.
