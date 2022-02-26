Saturday, February 26, 2022

What The Con Terrorists Did To The People Of Ottawa

The Con terrorists held the people of Ottawa hostage for three long weeks, so they could torment them at will.

They blasted their air horns day and night to try to deprive them of sleep, and poisoned them and their children with their toxic diesel fumes.

They intimidated and threatened them with their vile racism, misogyny, and homophobia.

And now we're getting an idea of the mental toll the Con trucker thugs inflicted on their helpless victims.

And it's absolutely horrifying.

For Juan Sosa, Saturdays were always the worst.

That's when the trucks parked outside Sosa's fourth-storey apartment on Queen Street would blare their horns day and night, with no apparent regard for him, his partner or their neighbours. 

"I couldn't hide anywhere," he said Wednesday. "I did feel like I was going crazy."

The Con trucker thugs didn't care about the suffering of so many, they were too busy having a good time. 


While many of their victims, especially the elderly and the mentally vulnerable, were too frightened to leave their homes. 

"I saw firsthand what was happening to my clients," said KJ Thomas, a social worker with The Royal, Ottawa's mental health centre, who took part in home visits during the occupation.

"They were terrified. They didn't understand what was happening," Thomas said. "I had a client who was pushed to the ground, I had multiple reports of name-calling and whatnot, and then just fear to leave the home at all, fear of what would happen, fear of the unknown."

It was an absolute horror show, and what makes it even worse is that none of the trucker thugs, or any of the many Con MPs who supported them, have bothered to apologize.

On the contrary, as I reported a while back, some Cons have even compared that ugly show to a big Canada Day party...

It's grotesque, but then Lianne Rood is just one of the many SoCons in the Con caucus,  and like the others she was probably getting her orders from above.

A nation-wide network of right wing Christian Evangelical pastors have been participating in the convoy occupation of Ottawa and border blockades in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

From the far right religious extremists who hate our country, its values, and our duly elected Prime Minister.

“We implore you to step back from the brink, restore the constitutional freedoms of the people, respect the God-given rights of our citizenry and above all to humble yourself and take a knee before Christ the King lest you perish in the way.”

As does the Cons SoCon leader Candy Bergen, seen here posing next to one of those "Godly" trucks...


All of which helps explain why the Cons are absolutely terrified of the upcoming inquiry, lest it shine a light on some of their other hidden supporters...


Like Putin and Trump, who according to intelligence sources, were also working to destabilize our country.

And let's not forget the ghastly bigot Pat King....



Who after trying to occupy Ottawa, is now occupying a jail cell.

Leader of the so-called Freedom Convoy Pat King has been denied bail because of a "substantial likelihood" he would reoffend, according to Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour.

"There is significant evidence linking Mr. King to the organization of the occupation, participation in the occupation, and directing others via his social media videos to commit the alleged offences," Seymour said, noting the Crown's intention to seek a lengthy imprisonment."   

And I would be very surprised if a number of Cons don't eventually join him in the Big House.

For treason is a crime that can never be forgotten, or forgiven. 

And for what those Con traitors did to the poor people of Ottawa, they can't be punished enough.

The Day of Reckoning is coming, and it will be brutal...
