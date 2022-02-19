The Con Terrorists Holding Ottawa Have Finally Been Defeated

Yesterday, the trucker thugs who have held this country hostage for so long declared that they would never surrender. Proclaimed that they would HOLD THE LINE !!!
So they could keep living it up, with a lot of American money.
Keep demanding that the government surrender, and that Justin Trudeau be arrested and executed for "treason."
Soaking in filthy saunas, and roasting a whole pig to show their contempt for the poor people of Ottawa.
While torturing them further.
But luckily that didn't last long.
This literally sounds like a choir from heaven.— Colin Korol (@colin_korol) February 17, 2022
God bless 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🚛🚛🚛!! pic.twitter.com/COw4WY6RDV
For the police finally moved in, and soon many of the trucker Cons were the ones squealing like pigs.
As they and their top leaders were arrested.
Large numbers of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests — including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King — during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Their bank accounts are frozen.
And one truck after the other finally left, or was towed away.
It's was a wonderful sight, and I was impressed, and at times frustrated, by how restrained the police behaved..
But there was a reason police had to be very careful, and that's because many of the hardcore trucker thugs, are religious fanatics.
Christian faith — with an overtly evangelical feel — flows likes an undercurrent through the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.
It's unclear how many of the roughly 4,000 people who gathered in the Parliament precinct this past weekend call themselves Christians, but the biblical references were everywhere — in the hand-made placards lining the stone and iron fence at the border of Parliament Hill reading, "We are praying for Justin [Trudeau]," quoting parts of Psalm 23 or paraphrasing 1 Corinthians 1:27 in the New Testament:
"God chose the foolish to shame the wisdom of the wise."And all through the occupation they were everywhere...
And so is this...
Worth listening to for insight into what motivates certain convoy/occupation supporters.#cdnpoli #FreedomConvoy #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/N4TYbSe4oC— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator (@CarymaRules) February 17, 2022
And isn't this special?
Starting Friday, "Jericho marches" began circling the parliamentary precinct every morning. The name refers to the Old Testament story of the Israelites walking around the walls of Jericho for seven days. On the seventh day, the Israelites marched seven times, blew rams horns and shouted. The walls came tumbling down.
Can you believe it?
They were trying to bring down the government by walking seven times around our parliament, and
honking blowing their horns.
But don't laugh, or be fooled, those Con kooks and assorted anti-vaxxer fanatics really are dangerous.
Children are being used as human shields.
Police officers are being assaulted.
And yet, despite all of that, and the economic damage they have done to this country, the Cons are still supporting the trucker terrorists.
No doubt because so many of their MPs and supporters are also under the sway of the religious right.
Take Candy Bergen for example. She now says she's against the blockades, but she is also against the Emergencies Act.
Even though she encouraged the terrorist truckers to occupy Ottawa, and she couldn't have welcomed them more warmly.
Especially the trucks with the word "God" on them, like that one or this one...
And then there's Pierre Poilievre who is making it clear where he would take this country...
Which should also make it clear why he should NEVER be Prime Minister.
For when you collaborate with the trucker terrorists who held a Canadian city hostage for more than three weeks, you are no better than a terrorist yourself. And you will pay for what you have done, all the way to the next election.
This evening the police were still clearing away the last of the Con fascists and their trucks.
But the battle has at last been won.
Wellington street looks and smells cleaner than it has in a long time.
And along with the police and the people of Ottawa, Justin Trudeau was the big winner.
He refused to negotiate with the terrorists, even when they threatened to kill him and his family.
He brought in the Emergencies Act to break the backs of the religious fanatics who thought they could turn us into a theocracy.
And all I can say is thank you!!! thank you!!! freedom!!! freedom!!!
Canada still lives, and our long nightmare is finally over...
