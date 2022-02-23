Candice Bergen and the Right-Wing Conspiracy

I thought I knew Candice Bergen. I knew she was an icy religious fanatic, a woman who hates Justin Trudeau so much she can barely contain herself.
Or contain her groupie passion for Donald Trump.
I also knew that she encouraged the trucker thugs to invade Ottawa, and made them feel welcome. Until she had to cut them loose in a hurry because they were making her look bad.
But something she did in the Commons yesterday, during the debate on the Emergency Act, absolutely blew my mind.
For that's a shot of Bergen moments after the Act passed. leaping to her feet to demand more debate and another vote.
As if she couldn't stand another minute of Trudeau's "Tyranny."
Even though without the Act police wouldn't have been able to tow all those trucks off Parliament Hill...
Or stop the Cons and the religious right in the U.S. from fuelling the insurrection.
And even though, most importantly, many of the terrorist Con truckers are regrouping.
Police and municipal officials are keeping an eye on rural encampments where apparent “Freedom Convoy” protesters have gathered after leaving downtown Ottawa.
They are being very secretive about what they are planning.
Two men in a truck at the entrance to the encampment refused entry to media and declined to comment.
In a video, one member of the “security” crew said: “You’re not getting in unless I say so. Don’t come if you’re not supposed to be here. Don’t be media. Don’t be troublemakers. We don’t have time for you guys.”
But they don't sound like they are giving up their struggle to topple the government.
This appears to be convoy leader Daniel Bulford at the Arnprior base camp this evening.— Luke LeBrun (@_llebrun) February 22, 2022
Bulford turned himself into police on Friday but, according to his wife, was released without charges. He was back at a police line Sunday and is now back to organizing at a base camp. pic.twitter.com/SKQShYSygu
And if the Emergency Act was scrapped they could be back in Ottawa, or in some other Ontario city, in no time at all.
Which makes Bergen's desperate hurry to scrap the Act bizarre at best, and at worst criminally irresponsible.
And the only possible explanation is that with 58% of her caucus having publicly supported the occupation:
Including some like Michael Cooper who is clearly still cheering for the terrorists.
A real-time example of how far the CPC has sunk in recent years. How he got elected I’ll never know https://t.co/znn0LLaOOP— Gary Mason (@garymasonglobe) February 23, 2022
And with Pierre Poilievre taking the party even further to the right...
I find it very hard to believe that Bergen isn't involved in this right-wing conspiracy.
And equally hard to believe that the Cons are not now the Trump Party North...
And as we find out more about that conspiracy, and who planned and paid for it.
For there will have to be an extensive public inquiry.
And when it's over, I'm pretty sure that history will record that Justin Trudeau, who so many of those Con terrorists wanted to destroy, will be seen as the one who they couldn't intimidate...
The leader who did what needed to be done, to clear the right-wing scum off the streets.
And the one who eventually destroyed them...
