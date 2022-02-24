Putin's War and the Threat of Nuclear Catastrophe

He is a nasty little man, the kind of little man who needs to hurt others to make himself feel bigger.
He is a foul bully who only Cons and political thugs like Donald Trump can admire,
He claims he wants to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
But who is the Nazi now?
Russian forces have unleashed an attack of Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn, amid warnings from world leaders that it could spark the biggest war in Europe since 1945.
I'm sure the Ukrainians will fight heroically to try to stop the Russian hordes, but sadly I don't think they stand a chance against such a powerful invading force.
But every act of resistance will be celebrated all over the world, except by our traitor Cons, who are already turning it into another excuse to attack Justin Trudeau.
Just like the scummy Republicans are using the situation to attack Joe Biden.
Which is so sick and so cowardly, it amounts to treason in my book.
Unfortunately though, Canada and other democratic nations can't do much to help the Ukrainians militarily speaking, because the fascist dwarf is threatening other countries.
"Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history.
And I don't doubt that means if cornered or humiliated he might unleash a nuclear war.
A 2002 report showed that if just 300 of Russia’s 1,600 deployed strategic warheads were detonated over US urban centers, 78 million people would die in the first half hour. In addition, the nation’s entire economic infrastructure would be destroyed—the electric grid, Internet, food distribution system, transportation network, and the public health system. All of the things necessary to sustain life would be gone, and in the months following this attack the vast majority of the US population would succumb to starvation, radiation sickness, exposure, and epidemic disease. A US attack on Russia would produce comparable devastation there. And if NATO were involved, most of Canada and Europe would suffer a similar fate.
I also don't doubt that Putin is right about this.
In a rambling speech early Thursday, full of festering historical grievances and accusations of a relentless Western plot against his country, Mr. Putin reminded the world that Russia “remains one of the most powerful nuclear states” with “a certain advantage in several cutting edge weapons.”
For unfortunately Russia does have an advantage in a number of new weapons like hypersonic missiles.
Hypersonic weapons such as Russia's 3M22 Zircon fly so fast and low -- at speeds of up to Mach 6 and at a low atmospheric-ballistic trajectory -- that they can penetrate traditional anti-missile defense systems.
The missile flies with an advanced fuel that the Russians say gives it a range of up to 1,000 kilometers. And it's so fast that the air pressure in front of the weapon forms a plasma cloud as it moves, absorbing radio waves and making it practically invisible to active radar systems.
Missiles that could turn a lot of Europe and North America into a fiery wasteland, before we even knew what hit us.
And before you think that nobody, not even Putin would be crazy enough to use them against us, I urge you to watch this tape closely and see if it changes your mind...
Because to me Putin doesn't just look like a monstrous bully, he looks like a maniac with his finger on the nuclear button.
There are rumours that have been circulating for a while, claiming that the weird little man has been showing signs of extreme paranoia, and is becoming more and more belligerent.
Which needless to say is alarming.
But there is no need to panic, the resistance is rising. People all over the world are demonstrating in the streets and denouncing his murderous assault on Ukraine,
Including in Russia where crowd have gathered in cities across the country chanting "No to War"
Huge anti-war protest happening in Moscow, the capital of Russia:
Russian citizens rejecting the Ukraine invasion
Even though they know they will all be arrested by Putin's Gestapo police who have already arrested more than a thousand people today.
So I figure, that if those Russians are brave enough to let their tiny dictator know exactly how they feel, so can we.
And I've got a great new version of a grand old song to help get our message across.
