The Brutal And Sudden End Of Erin O'Toole

It is said that in the last few minutes of his very short life as Con leader, Erin O'Toole finally lost his cool.
His beaming mask slipped off his face, and he attacked his many enemies in his own caucus.
Which unfortunately for him, only made even more Con MPs want to fire him.
So it wasn't even close.
A majority of Conservative MPs today voted to remove Erin O'Toole as party leader, paving the way for another leadership race only 18 months after the party finished the last one.
The result wasn't particularly close: 73 of the 118 MPs on hand — the party's caucus chair, Scott Reid, did not cast a ballot — voted to replace O'Toole with someone else.
But although O'Toole must have been totally humiliated, he was still able to summon up the strength to warn that Canada is "divided."
In a resignation video posted to Twitter, O'Toole described his time as Conservative leader as "the honour of a lifetime" — before warning that "Canada is in a dire moment of our history."
O'Toole asked politicians and the next Conservative leader to "recognize that our country is divided and people are worried," pointing to the ongoing protests taking place just outside Parliament.
Which was rich coming from him...
When that ghastly political thug spent his entire time as Con leader trying to divide Canadians, for grubby political purposes.
As well as demonizing Justin Trudeau, and helping to whip up a murderous hatred against him...
In a country where toxic Trudeau hatred is a disease, and threatens the life of the Prime Minister.
O'Toole also lied so often, the truth never had a chance.
He helped poison our politics, and unleash the far-right mob that is now threatening our country and its values.
For a guy who was only leader for 17 months that's quite a legacy.
Although I will say this about O'Toole; he may have driven us crazy with his relentless negativity in the middle of a pandemic.
But we should thank the Cons, for getting rid of O'Toole on Groundhog Day...
And making whacking their leaders an almost yearly tradition.
Thankyou.
I look forward to seeing many more quick returns in the years ahead...
After the Cons tear themselves to pieces, and almost nobody wants to run for them.
You know, in Question Period today Erin O'Toole wasn't there and the ghastly Candice Bergen (who would soon be named interim leader) led off for the Cons.
And she launched straight into an attack on Trudeau without even mentioning O'Toole who she had helped knife less than three hours before.
Instead she demanded to know why Trudeau wouldn't meet with the truckers. You know, the ones who want to kill him.
So it was left up to Trudeau to be the the first to pay tribute to O'Toole.
And how Trudeau be so generous to a man who spent his entire time as leader trying to smear him and destroy him?
Answer: Because he has class, and behaves like a Canadian leader should...
Unlike the grubby O'Toole whose Cons are no longer a really Canadian party...
But are now more like a far-right zombie cult full of religious fanatics, anti-vaxxers and other kooks, who I very much doubt will be able to find a new leader who can take on the Trudeau Liberals.
But more on that in another post, right now I just want to say one thing:
CONGRATULATIONS EVERYONE !!!!
First we helped take down Stephen Harper, then we helped take down Andrew Scheer, now we've helped take down Erin O'Toole.
And whoever the new Con leader is, he or she will meet the same fate he did...
The Cons are running out of history.
And the future belongs to us...
