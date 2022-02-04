Why Are The Scummy Cons Supporting The Terrorist Truckers?

They rolled into Ottawa almost a week ago. They turned a protest into an occupation.
They've been terrorizing the people of that city ever since, with their Trump-like slogans and their airhorns.
And they say they're not leaving unless their demands to end all vaccine mandates are met, and/or the government resigns.
It's the most outrageous attempted blackmail of our democracy most Canadians have ever seen.
But at least now we know who they are...
A collection of dangerous fascists masquerading as harmless protesters.
With a touch of the Lord of the Flies thrown in good measure.
I can hardly believe this is real life.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator (@CarymaRules) February 1, 2022
Parliament Hill is home to Canada’s federal government. This is what’s happening directly outside, on a Monday night in January.#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/HHt10UM8mB
A convoy teeming with weirdo freaks who think they should have the power to overthrow a duly elected government...
The kind of people who use children to promote their murderous views.
The kind of scuzzy bigots who say or do the dirtiest things.
Con weirdos who would have us believe that Justin Trudeau should be arrested for treason.
While others seem to think they now own downtown Ottawa, and that journalists don't have the right to cover them.
Les manifestants s’en prennent à notre collègue @poirieryvesTVA #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 #JDM pic.twitter.com/iG8ibc7Lst— Clara Loiseau (@ClaraLoiseauJDM) February 1, 2022
It's gotten so bad that some are even suggesting it could be Canada's tea party moment.
But if it is a tea party moment, it's one supported and funded by a lot of right-wing Americans.
Ottawa’s mayor is calling on several Conservative MPs and a senator from Saskatchewan to apologize for praising the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has brought the capital’s downtown to a standstill for close to a week.
