Friday, February 04, 2022

Why Are The Scummy Cons Supporting The Terrorist Truckers?

They rolled into Ottawa almost a week ago. They turned a protest into an occupation.

They've been terrorizing the people of that city ever since, with their Trump-like slogans and their airhorns.

And they say they're not leaving unless their demands to end all vaccine mandates are met, and/or the government resigns.

It's the most outrageous attempted blackmail of our democracy most Canadians have ever seen.

But at least now we know who they are...

A collection of dangerous fascists masquerading as harmless protesters.

With a touch of the Lord of the Flies thrown in good measure.

A convoy teeming with weirdo freaks who think they should have the power to overthrow a duly elected government...

The kind of people who use children to promote their murderous views. 


The kind of scuzzy bigots who say or do the dirtiest things.

Con weirdos who would have us believe that Justin Trudeau should be arrested for treason.

While others seem to think they now own downtown Ottawa, and that journalists don't have the right to cover them.

It's gotten so bad that some are even suggesting it could be Canada's tea party moment.

But if it is a tea party moment, it's one supported and funded by a lot of right-wing Americans.

And the fact that so many Cons are supporting this dangerous movement is practically treason.


The mayor of Ottawa is right to demand that the Cons in that picture should apologize.

Ottawa’s mayor is calling on several Conservative MPs and a senator from Saskatchewan to apologize for praising the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has brought the capital’s downtown to a standstill for close to a week.

A photo shows MPs Warren Steinley, Kevin Waugh, Andrew Scheer, Fraser Tolmie, Rosemarie Falk and Sen. Denise Batters grinning _ some giving the thumbs-up _ in front of one of the protest trucks, which have been barricading roads and honking horns in the city almost non-stop since Saturday. 

But what chance do the suffering people of Ottawa have when the new interim leader of the Cons not only supports the truckers, but is using the crisis to play cheap politics? 


Newly elected interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen advised senior Conservative MPs not to tell members of the trucker convoy to leave Ottawa and instead make the protests the prime minister’s problem, according to an internal email obtained by CTV News. 

In an email sent on Monday, the then deputy leader told her colleagues “I don’t think we should be asking them to go home.” “I understand the mood may shift soon. So we need to turn this into the PMs problem. What will he take the first step to working toward ending this?”

It's simply beyond beyond belief, a betrayal of the suffering people of Ottawa. But it is what you get when the Cons elect a MAGA maggot as interim leader... 


And the protest is being endorsed by their real leader...


It's absolutely disgusting, but it is yet another nail in the coffin of the Cons.

They are no longer a Canadian party, they are riddled with terrorist sympathizers.

And when the police finally clear those scummy truckers out of Ottawa by whatever means necessary. 

The decent people of this country must prepare to bury the Cons once and for all...

