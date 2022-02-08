The Ugly Cons and the American Assault on Canada

It's been just over a week since Pierre Poilievre went on to an overpass to greet the terrorist truckers invading Ottawa.
Since then he has visited the truckers, and brought them coffee and donuts, even though he must have known many were calling for the overthrow of the duly elected government.
And the arrest and lynching of Justin Trudeau.
But now suddenly, Poilievre has stopped talking about the occupation. And with good reason.
For now we know that the occupation not just driving the poor people of Ottawa crazy, it could be killing them.
People in the city are dealing with the emotional and mental toll of a protest that has occupied downtown Ottawa over the past week as trucks blare their horns at all hours, streets are blocked by large vehicles, and some report physical and verbal abuse from protesters.
Experts worry that the stress could have long-lasting effects on the health of residents who have also been navigating life during a pandemic. Taryn Grieder, an assistant professor in psychology at the University of Toronto, said increased stress could have long-lasting physical effects on the brain and body, including a risk of heart disease.
There are psychological effects, too, in terms of increased risk of depression and anxiety disorders, and the worsening of any pre-existing mental illness, she said. “They are suffering pretty significantly in terms of their sleep patterns, their mood, their irritability and their overall physical health. There’s a link between psychological stress and physical effects on the body,” Prof. Grieder said. “It’s not a good situation.”
And who can see surprised?
I've heard many stories of elderly and disabled people too afraid to leave their homes. This story saddened me.
This story is deeply disturbing.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the city’s police arson unit is investigating after “disturbing” reports of unidentified individuals attempting to start a fire in the lobby of a residential apartment located near the site of ongoing trucker convoy demonstration.
And this story is simply disgusting.
How low can those Con terrorists go? Have they no decency? Did their mothers not teach them ANYTHING?
And why are those ugly losers threatening to murder the media?
The protester who interrupted me on live TV with @MarkCarcGlobal gives a G-rated version of the angry vitriol we heard day and night. #Journalism #Toronto pic.twitter.com/La0RKMLdGW— 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 6, 2022
Yup, many of those Cons are deeply disturbed, but the good news is that the media aren't the only ones taking them on...
Ordinary Canadians are sick of being treated like garbage, and are speaking out.
And that's why Poilievre has stopped encouraging the terrorists. At least for now.
But hopefully that won't stop the authorities from asking why the Cons are getting so much support from far right-wing leaders in the United States?
Because American flag are everywhere.
And the trucker terrorists are getting support from Donald Trump, The Governor of Florida, the Attorney General of Texas, and many more kooky Republicans like Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert.
Gerald Butts believes that it's a plot to destabilize Canada:
I think he's right, and strongly believe that we'll need a full public inquiry to get to the bottom of that sinister Con conspiracy, if we want to save our Canada.
So I was glad to see Justin Trudeau come out last night and accuse the far-right truckers of blockading democracy.
The protesters in Ottawa are "trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens' daily lives. It has to stop," Trudeau said Monday night in the House of Commons.
"The people of Ottawa don't deserve to be harassed in their own neighbourhoods."
As well as assure Canadians that there will be no truck with terrorists.
It was a powerful speech, and it made it clear that Trudeau is the only leader standing between us and fascism.
So if the Cons think that they can destroy Trudeau by joining in this far-right assault on our Canada, they will be fatally disappointed.
For they will only make him even more popular.
And make it even easier for the legions of the decent to defeat the traitors in this country...
