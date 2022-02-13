Sunday, February 13, 2022

Who Are The Con Extremists Directing The Trucker Terrorists?

It's a hostage taking that has now been going on for two weeks. A horror show unlike any other this country has seen.

And in the murky darkness there are so many questions that need to be answered.

Who are these Con trucker thugs and what do they really want?

What shadowy right-wing extremists are orchestrating this all out assault on our country and its democracy?

And the burning question.

Why have the police appeared to be doing NOTHING to stop them?

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” originally meant to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and quarantine rules for cross-border truck drivers entered its 16th day on Saturday with over 4,000 demonstrators convening in Ottawa.

Ottawa police said that enforcement was limited due to “safety concerns” such as  “aggressive, illegal behaviour.”

For their claim that they can't enforce the law because those breaking the law are too aggressive, and their behaviour too illegal, is laughable.


And it begs this question:

Why are so few vehicles and a handful of protesters being allowed to block Canada's most important bridge?

How many police officers does it take to clear that tiny barricade, and arrest the Con terrorists responsible? 

It's infuriating decent Canadians, and making us look weak in the eyes of the world.

And it can't help but make people wonder whether the police are on our side, or on the side of the Con terrorists?

Frank Graves is deeply troubled.


Mark Bourrie believes we could be witnessing a slow motion coup coup.


As for me, I'm going to reserve judgement, until I can do more research into the backgrounds of the far-right Con junta running this mass hostage taking.

Despite a strategic strike by police to cut off supplies to truckers encamped in the city's downtown core, protesters appear to still have the upper hand on police.

It's a success that experts partly attribute to the deep knowledge of law enforcement and military tactics that exist in the convoy's organizational structure.

I need to know more about operatives like Tom Quiggin, a former military intelligence and RCMP officer, who is promoting his new book like this:



As only a Trudeau hating racist could.

I also want to know who are the shadowy hardliners who Matt Gurney met in a small dark park in Ottawa.The ones who made him feel he should get out of there in a hurry. 

It was clear well before I even arrived that this was something different. There was absolutely no police presence. Not a single uniformed officer or marked cruiser. (Note my careful phrasing there: I have no doubt this place is under watch. Just not overtly.) This site, for lack of a better term, has been fortified. There are many trucks parked in the parking lot, but some of them have been arranged to form outer walls. These walls have been augmented with wooden sawhorses and what looked to me to be stacked pallets of some kind. There was an entrance with a tent marked Reception (see photo, below). I wish I could give you a better description of the site, or tell you what was inside, but as soon as I began to approach it on foot, someone very quickly fell into step behind me. A series of others, four or five, met me before I made it to the reception tent. We chatted briefly, and I got the distinct impression that it would be way, way better for me to be somewhere else. I left. 

For I found that deeply disturbing, and I think everybody should. 

But for now I'm just going to agree with Gary Mason, and blame most of this horror show on that ugly Canadian disease toxic Trudeau hatred. 

So much about the pandemic discussion in this country today is phony, overwrought and false. What’s happening in Ottawa is not a protest against vaccine mandates. It never was. It’s a protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The organizers, who hail mainly from the Prairies, hate the man. Many who have since joined the encampment have an intense dislike for him as well. Some are anarchists who want to overthrow the government.

It’s why the federal Conservative Party of Canada were so comfortable crawling into a proverbial bed with these losers. They share a common disdain for the person leading this country. 

How could it not be? When Trudeau hate has been normalized in the most vile manner,


Once I used to criticize the ghastly Disaffected Lib when he suggested that Trudeau should be raped in jail.

Now that hate is everywhere...


And it's becoming clear that this Con terrorist hostage taking has very little to do with vaccine mandates.
What's also clear is that if the police won't clear the streets decent Canadians will have to do it themselves.

We didn't ask for this horror show.

But the Cons are trying to take down our country.

So we are going to have to unite, and teach them a lesson they will never forget...

