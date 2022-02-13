Who Are The Con Extremists Directing The Trucker Terrorists?

It's a hostage taking that has now been going on for two weeks. A horror show unlike any other this country has seen.
And in the murky darkness there are so many questions that need to be answered.
Who are these Con trucker thugs and what do they really want?
What shadowy right-wing extremists are orchestrating this all out assault on our country and its democracy?
And the burning question.
Why have the police appeared to be doing NOTHING to stop them?
The so-called “Freedom Convoy” originally meant to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and quarantine rules for cross-border truck drivers entered its 16th day on Saturday with over 4,000 demonstrators convening in Ottawa.
Ottawa police said that enforcement was limited due to “safety concerns” such as “aggressive, illegal behaviour.”
For their claim that they can't enforce the law because those breaking the law are too aggressive, and their behaviour too illegal, is laughable.
And it begs this question:
Why are so few vehicles and a handful of protesters being allowed to block Canada's most important bridge?
How many police officers does it take to clear that tiny barricade, and arrest the Con terrorists responsible?
As of 7:22 ET: three vehicles and a couple dozen protesters keep the Ambassador Bridge closed. pic.twitter.com/3YRHJcW9WP— 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 13, 2022
It's a success that experts partly attribute to the deep knowledge of law enforcement and military tactics that exist in the convoy's organizational structure.
I need to know more about operatives like Tom Quiggin, a former military intelligence and RCMP officer, who is promoting his new book like this:
What's also clear is that if the police won't clear the streets decent Canadians will have to do it themselves.
Meet Ryan from Ottawa. His reason for being here aligns with messaging that’s been most consistent throughout the convoy/occupation.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator (@CarymaRules) February 13, 2022
This isn’t about mandates. #cdnpoli #FreedomConvoy #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/jAKckNGt7f
Hey hey, ho ho, the fascist convoy has got to go. Real Canadians standing up for our country and its values. If the police can't clear them out, we may have to do it ourselves.#OttawaOccupied #OttawaPoliceFailed https://t.co/r48soWXZzN— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) February 12, 2022
We didn't ask for this horror show.
But the Cons are trying to take down our country.
So we are going to have to unite, and teach them a lesson they will never forget...
