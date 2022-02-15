The Slow Collapse Of The Con Terrorist Truckers

The Con terrorist assault on our country has been going on for more than two weeks, but at last the trucker thugs are showing signs of surrendering.
At the Ambassador Bridge, as in other places, they vowed they would not move until all vaccine mandates were scrapped, the government was overthrown, and Justin Trudeau was arrested.
But sadly for them, they were the ones who ended up being arrested, and led away like sheep all their bully words dribbling out of their rear orifices.
And if they thought that was scary, this must have been even scarier.
these are the heroes in Ottawa right now. standing up by foot — lining up in front of trucks to stop #ottawasiege. pic.twitter.com/c8kZutLY6P— Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) February 13, 2022
The magnificent sight of the Ottawa resistance uniting to defeat them.
And giving some of those absurd would be insurrectionists an ultimatum. Get out of OUR town, LOSERS.
I know that's shocking, we're Canadians, and progressives don't usually act like that eh?
But that's the only language those Con hogs and their Trumpy friends understand.
So I was glad to see Justin Trudeau bring down the hammer.
It is now clear that there are serious challenges to law enforcement's ability to effectively enforce the law," Trudeau told a news conference Monday afternoon.
It is no longer a lawful protest at a disagreement over government policy. It is now an illegal occupation. It's time for people to go home."
These words from Chrystia Freeland were music to my ears...
"We are today serving notice. If your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semi-trailers home."— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) February 14, 2022
- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland pic.twitter.com/TDzPvvwxaN
If I closed my eyes I could almost hear the Con hogs squealing.
And the look on Candy Bergen's face was, as they say, priceless...
Especially after the RCMP busted these would be trucker terrorists.
The Alberta RCMP arrested 13 protesters described as being part of a “criminal organization” at an illegal blockade at the Coutts border crossing, after finding they had access to a cache of guns, armour and ammunition.
And made it clear that this Con conspiracy is no peaceful protest.
Which had even Pierre Poilievre running for cover.
Claiming he didn't love the trucker thugs THAT much.
Good luck with that one...
And if all of that wasn't good enough, we finally got a chance to follow the money.
The Christian crowdfunding site that helped raise $8.7 million for the anti-vax “freedom convoy” in Canada was hacked on Sunday night, and the names and personal details of over 92,000 donors were leaked online.
And get more names and numbers that me and my friends could ever have dreamed of having.
While GiveSendGo does allow donors to make their donations public, many chose to use their company’s name or omit their names entirely, so the leaked database contains a lot of information that was never meant to be shared, data like donors’ full names, email addresses, and location.
Which should keep us busy until at least this time next week, with public shaming to follow.
Tonight the Con beasts in the Ottawa occupation zone are still partying, many no doubt high on booze and/or crack.
Latest dispatch from Protest Village: Parliament Hill Sector. Day 2 of Emergencies Act and the protestors are dancing and honking horns. No sense these folks are willing to leave! Anyway. Here is your latest quick dispatch. pic.twitter.com/egCCf0styJ— Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) February 16, 2022
We know who they are, we hate who they are.
And we are going to destroy them...
