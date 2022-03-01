Putin, Trump and the Terrorist Cons

Vladimir Putin's murderous assault on Ukraine may be turning into a bloody boondoggle thanks to the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people.
But the monstrous dictator knows that he can always count on his stooge Donald Trump to praise him, or shamelessly blow him.
When the invasion began, Trump called Putin a genius, and "very very savvy."
After having tried to help him, by trying to destabilize Canada.
Sadly for Trump, his invasion force, and their good buddies the Con terrorists, were finally defeated by Justin Trudeau, who chased them out of town, jailed their leaders.
And left Trump a very bitter man.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is assailing Canada as a country of "left-wing fascists" for the way it cleared protesters out of Ottawa last weekend.
He said protesters in Canada were "slandered" as Nazis, racists and terrorists, charged with what he called "phoney crimes" and accused of being loyal to foreign powers.
"We stand with the truckers and we stand with the Canadian people in their noble quest to reclaim their freedom."
But while Trump's deranged statement left most sane Canadians shaking their heads, and wondering when his dementia, or his syphilis, would finally kill him.
It left the grotesque Candy Bergen shaking or quivering with embarrassment...
For obvious reasons.
It also left Andrew Scheer looking like an idiot. For he said some crazy things during the fascist occupation.
And he was always Trump's favourite Con lapdog.
Woof. Woof.
But the Con who stands to lose the most from his master's voice is Pierre Poilievre.
For nobody welcomed the Con terrorists more wildly than he did.
He cheered them as they entered Ottawa, he offered them coffee and donuts. He suggested they were right to try to topple the Trudeau government.
And as even the Con friendly John Ibbitson points out, that's not a good look for a man who would be Prime Minister.
Donald Trump has long been an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin. When that suddenly became awkward, a few days ago, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee in 2024 crafted a new mantra: The Russian government is bad for invading Ukraine, but the Canadian government is worse for shutting down the protests in Ottawa.
This is a problem for those Conservatives who stood with the horn-honking truckers and their supporters in opposing pandemic measures. Leadership contender Pierre Poilievre, in particular, championed their cause. Now the MAGA crowd has granted that cause the moral equivalency of Ukrainians resisting a Russian invasion.
This is not a good look.
Not when Justin Trudeau is doing such a brilliant job of standing up to the fascist dwarf Putin.
The government’s response to the crisis in Ukraine thus far has been pitch-perfect: matching and at times leading European and American allies in confronting the Russian threat.
This puts Conservatives in general, and Mr. Poilievre in particular, in a difficult spot. The Carleton MP made a big deal of his support for “freedom, not fear; truckers, not Trudeau.” That places him on the same side of the argument as Mr. Trump.
Does he also think the Liberal government is a collection of “left-wing fascists?” Does he also think that Mr. Putin is smart and his opponents are dumb, that truckers and Ukrainians are equal victims of oppression?
If so, then he is offside with most Canadians, including most Conservatives. And that is not a place anyone who wants to become Conservative prime minister ought to be.
Now there are of course many reasons not to vote for the Cons. No decent Canadians should support the trucker Trump terrorist party.
But Poilievre is the dirtiest of the dirty.
And we can count on him to finish them off...
