Pierre Poilievre and the Dangerous Con Crazies

It is, or was, one of the great mysteries of the Con leadership race. Why is Pierre Poilievre always talking about "Freedom?"
When he tried to suppress the votes of almost a million Canadians, in the greatest assault on our democracy in modern Canadian history.
And most decent Canadians know that cruel, evil Con is more would be tyrant than freedom fighter.
But now at last, I think I've finally figured it out, by taking a closer look at some of his most enthusiastic supporters.
The ones who inhale his fumes while wearing their disgusting "F--k Trudeau t-shirts.
The ones who whooped it up at one of his rallies the other day, at a farm just north of Toronto.
For while Poilievre was happy to retweet pictures of that rally.
@PierrePoilievre at the farm for his leadership rally today! Unreal!— Bradley Van Luyk (@bradleyvanluyk) March 26, 2022
Full house pic.twitter.com/OGMnaOx57t
Pictures and a video of supporters leaving the farm were hard to find, after they were quickly deleted.
But not before I saved this one...
Which explains why Poilievre didn't want you to see them.
Pee Pee is back pandering to the trucker terrorists, but doesn't want most Canadians to know about it.
Not that he has much choice, with so many of his supporters supporting the so called "freedom convoy."
Who will along with Poilievre eventually have to be investigated for supporting a domestic terrorist movement that was trying to overthrow a duly elected Canadian government.
And as if that wasn't bad enough, then there are the SoCons in his party, like Rachael Thomas, who have also been acting up, and trumpeting their insane ideology.
Worth noting: Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (née Harder) on Monday in the House of Commons said "many Canadians" hold the view that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fits the definition of a dictator. She did not cite a poll. pic.twitter.com/sczQpD7G5W— Steven Chase 🇨🇦🇱🇹 (@stevenchase) March 29, 2022
While Poilievre spreads the Gospel of Bitcoin.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre said Monday a government led by him would do more to normalize cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum in Canada to "decentralize" the economy and reduce the influence of central bankers.
And reveals himself to be a dangerous far right quack.
In February, Poilievre appeared on a cryptocurrency podcast hosted by a bitcoin trader who has promoted COVID-19 conspiracies and has compared central banking policies to slavery and Nazi Germany.
Poilievre told the show's host, Robert Breedlove, that he and his wife occasionally watch his cryptocurrency YouTube channel "late into the night."
A Con who would hang out in the shadowy bitcoin world, and do nothing to save us from the mortal threat of climate change. More on that in another post.
But then who can really be surprised?
The Cons are no longer a Canadian Party by any stretch of the imagination. And Poilievre revealed who he really is a long time ago.
Revealed himself as a heartless far right extremist who would kill medicare, social programs, childcare, pensions, the CBC...
The mortal enemy of all the things that make up the Canada we know and love...
Pierre Poilievre leads chant of “Defund the CBC” at campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/KQCIn08fhc— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) March 28, 2022
The Canada Poilievre and his ugly Cons hate so much.
So now that we know what he would do to this country, let's make sure we shine a bright light on the Con leadership race, and see how many roaches run for cover.
Let's make sure Poilievre never gets anywhere near government.
And of course, let's make sure that no decent Canadians ever vote for the Cons...
No comments:
Post a Comment