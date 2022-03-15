Tuesday, March 15, 2022

How the Heroic Ukrainians Are Punishing The Russians

 
                   Adam Scotti

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament was without a doubt the most moving speech I have ever heard.

And his plea to help him "close the sky" was almost more than I could bear.

Knowing what the answer would be.

And knowing what Putin's fascist legions are doing to his country.

For let's be clear, this is now attempted mass murder on an industrial scale.

The Russians are now going after civilians.

They are attacking residential buildings, schools, daycare centers, and even hospitals.

Read this story and weep.

Realizing she was losing her baby, medics said, she had cried out to them, “Kill me now!” 

Dr. Timur Marin said Saturday that the woman’s pelvis had been crushed and her hip detached. 

Her baby was delivered via cesarean section but showed “no signs of life,” he said. They tried to save the woman, and “more than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said. “Both died.”

It's so sad and so horrifying. 

But amidst all this horror there is some very good news. For the reason Putin is now going after civilians is because his insane war is going so badly. And his troops are also being pounded.
Ambushed by Ukrainians armed with missiles like these.
Targeted from above by Turkish made drones.

Or blown up by mines.
The Ukrainian countryside is littered with damaged and abandoned armoured vehicles.
And sadly also littered with the bodies of many young Russian soldiers who may not have even known why they were fighting their fellow Slavs in Ukraine.

In fact the situation is now so grim that some military experts are saying that the Russians could run out of everything from ammunition to food in just over a week.

Which is great, but unfortunately could make Putin even more determined to kill every Ukrainian he can.

And play nuclear Russian roulette with us all.

Just to save his sagging image.



It's a scary thought, but at least the monstrous mass murderer will not win. Not now, not ever. 

He thought his mighty legions would crush the Ukrainians in just a few days. 

But with a president like Volodymyr Zelensky the resistance only grew stronger, until people all over the world, including most Canadians, were cheering for him and his people.


So Putin can bomb them, he can drive them from their homes in record numbers.

But the spirit of those brave Ukrainians will never be broken. 
And that's why in the end they will win.

God save them and all of us from this madman.
May peace come soon.

And glory to Ukraine...
