How the Heroic Ukrainians Are Punishing The Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament was without a doubt the most moving speech I have ever heard.
And his plea to help him "close the sky" was almost more than I could bear.
Knowing what the answer would be.
And knowing what Putin's fascist legions are doing to his country.
For let's be clear, this is now attempted mass murder on an industrial scale.
The Russians are now going after civilians.
They are attacking residential buildings, schools, daycare centers, and even hospitals.
Read this story and weep.Realizing she was losing her baby, medics said, she had cried out to them, “Kill me now!”
Ambushed by Ukrainians armed with missiles like these.
Russian convoy ambushed pic.twitter.com/2AbnF4c3Sb— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 11, 2022
The Ukrainian countryside is littered with damaged and abandoned armoured vehicles. And sadly also littered with the bodies of many young Russian soldiers who may not have even known why they were fighting their fellow Slavs in Ukraine.
Ukrainian UAV footage showing a Russian tank being struck with a munition, possibly an anti-tank mine. https://t.co/hf3VQVxwRx pic.twitter.com/21zMExoC3W— Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 15, 2022
And that's why in the end they will win.
Before leaving her apartment in Kiev she plays the piano for the last time.. pic.twitter.com/i1AmkGhKZX— Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) March 13, 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment