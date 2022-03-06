The Convoy From Hell and the Trump Cons

Uh oh. Grab your masks, and some air freshener, the convoy from hell is hitting the road again.
And they're inviting everyone to honk up a storm, and bring lots of flags!!
“Bring them flags, decorate them vehicles, don’t forget to honk them horns. Let’s roll,” a protest poster says.
Which reminds me of the hideous hypocrisy of those Cons, and one of the main reasons why I hate them so much.
For wrapping themselves in Canadian flags, while terrorizing men, women, and children.
And working to forcefully overthrow a duly elected government, and maybe murder its leader.
And what also burns me up, is that now we find out that much of that grotesque insurrection was financed by right-wing Americans and Trump supporters.
Out of 200 of the top American donors to the convoy protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and blocked parts of the Canada-U.S. border, half have names matching those of donors to Republican candidates, the Republican Party or former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to analysis by CBC News.
Who were prepared to spend a lot of American money to bring down a Canadian government.
For it was an attempted coup, aimed at our country and its values.
And Justin Trudeau is right.
We need to investigate what the Cons were planning to do with all that dirty money.
"There are also reflections we have to have on misinformation and disinformation and looking at ... the role of foreign money and foreign influence in attempts to undermine or even destabilize our democracy," Trudeau told reporters last week when asked about lessons the government has learned from the protest.
And grill every one of those Trumpy traitors at a public inquiry.
As well as investigate the role of the religious right, who were heavily involved in the terrorist convoy.
The presence of multiple known Canadian far right figures organizing it, isn't surprising. What is surprising are the wide range of diverse, strange, and dangerous ideological—and theological—ideas about the “convoy” in the donor comments from the GiveSendGo leak.
For these comments couldn't be more disturbing.
God Bless the WORRIORS rising up against Tyranny and Corruption in their GREAT HOMELAND of CANADA. YOU ARE LEADING THE CHARGE!!! You are giving HOPE and INSPIRATION to MANY other WORRIORS in the WORLD to follow. We pray for you and your families SUCESS for failure means END of FREEDOM for us ALL. WWG1WGA!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!”
The Storm is upon us, it’s going to be biblical. Keep the faith, take courage. Love never fails.”
“Trump won. F Hide Biden! F TruDope! All dictators & Traitors will get what they deserve. Praise the Lord.”
“The 0.0001% globalist politician/bankster parasites have double their net assets during the criminal planned SCAMDEMIC and Robbed our GOD- GIVEN Human Rights. NO MORE GLOBALIST CRIMES!! BRAVE TRUCKERS: THANK YOU – CANADA IS SUPPORTING YOU!!! 18 Wheels will flatten the parasite politician/bankster/globalists, starting with that coward Turdeau, Klaus Schwab’s little puppet. TRUCK OFF TURDEAU!!!”
Or look and sound more deranged, like these anti-vaxxers marching through Toronto the other day.
Especially since Candy Bergen and so many of her Con caucus are both religious fanatics AND Trump supporters.
And we can't be sure whose side the Cons are really on, for they are no longer a Canadian party.
I mean look at them. Two Cons marching down a road in Toronto with a Trump flag and a Fuck Trudeau flag.
Could there be anything more disgusting or more treasonous?
And the good news?
Most decent Canadians will never support a party like that one.
Our flag is better than any of the Con flags...
And when the Day of Judgement comes.
And it will come.
We are going to destroy them...
I am so disgusted with Chantal suggesting that Trudeau "fell short" on the convoy issue and rose to the occasion on Ukraine -- and that the takeaway from this is that he should hurry up and let Freeland be the torchbearer in the next election. She's from QC, who are probably the most jealously guarded of jurisdiction than any other province save Alberta, so why is she ignoring Ford and Watson's dropping the ball??? ToryStar is a rag and it's clear the direction their new ownership is taking the paper, to the point of doing Putin and Fox News' work by beating the drum for regime change in Ottawa.
If anyone has reached their best before date or the end of their professional shelf life it's her. I hope the PM and Liberals continue to ignore the noise coming from the chattering class and continue to do the damn fine job they've been doing all around. As I mentioned earlier, as someone I follow said on the bird app, ousting Trudeau in favor of Freeland alone would be like splitting up Batman and Robin. Fuck you, Chantal Hébert. Go cry into your Jean Charest cuddle pillow because Justin Trudeau isn't going ANYWHERE!!!
