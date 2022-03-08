Why The Con Leadership Race Is Such A Farce

It's been over a month since Erin O'Toole hit the ground with a sickening thud, still claiming that he was the only Con who could defeat Justin Trudeau.
So it's not surprising that so far the race to replace him has been an absolute farce, and is looking more like a tacky Con coronation than anything else.
With Stephen Harper leading Pierre Poilievre down the aisle..
And Poilievre looking more like a third rate comedian than a candidate.
Let Canadians smile at each other again.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 6, 2022
End all federal mandates and restrictions.
Sign here if you agree: https://t.co/HkDUvDoZje pic.twitter.com/CxVMlQmf00
For let's be serious, asking Canadians to smile at the thought of the ugly fascist Poilievre becoming Prime Minister is a REALLY bad joke.
But fortunately this Con clown show could become a tiny bit more interesting now that Jean "Curly" Charest has apparently overcome his reservations...
And will soon announce that he is also running.
Jean Charest, the former Premier of Quebec, will be a candidate to succeed Erin O'Toole as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
He will make the official announcement on Thursday, two sources confirmed to Radio-Canada.
And all I can say is God help him, and the ugly Cons.
For Poilievre's slimy surrogates are already calling Charest a "Liberal."Who doesn’t count as a real Conservative? That’s already a divisive question in the Conservative Party leadership race.
After Pierre Poilievre’s surrogates attacked potential leadership candidate Jean Charest as a “Liberal,” a senior Quebec Conservative is accusing them of sending an exclusionary message that will shrink the party.
And I think Alain Rayes is right.
Richmond-Arthabaska MP Alain Rayes argues Mr. Poilievre’s team is trying to prevent a debate on Conservative ideas by casting out members of the Conservative “family.”
He warns that will send a message to many small-c conservative Canadians – especially in Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Quebec – that the Conservative Party is not for them.
Now I suppose it's theoretically possible, that Charest could win the Con leadership race. He might have less skeletons in his closet than Poilievre has in his.
But the problem for old Curly is that according to some reports in the Quebec media, Stephen Harper is determined to destroy him.
Montreal’s La Presse published an article, citing anonymous sources who said former prime minister Stephen Harper would oppose a bid by Mr. Charest because he is not a real Conservative.
Because he can't forgive him for criticizing his cuts to Quebec's cultural programs in 2008, which Harper believes cost him a majority.
And of course, because he loves his little fascist so much...
And taught him every dirty trick in the book.
Which is of course, the good news.
For when the word gets out that Harper is directing his campaign, Justin Trudeau will do to Poilievre what he did to his foul master....
And it won't even be close...
UPDATE:
Another candidate enters the race, the religious fanatic Leslyn Lewis...
I’m running to lead our party and our country based on Hope, Unity and Compassion. https://t.co/8LdiPwhqjr— Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) March 8, 2022
Je me présente pour diriger notre parti et notre pays selon une vision d'espoir, d'unité et de compassion. https://t.co/8LdiPwhqjr #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/FAbGya8S9Y
She's an anti-vaxxer, she's anti abortion, and she's anti gay, but STILL she thinks she can win. Right.
I told you the Con leadership race is a farce.
And whoever is the Chosen One, will be destroyed by decent Canadians...
No comments:
Post a Comment