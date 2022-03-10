Are The Terrorist Con Truckers Now Working For The Russians?

It's like a recurring nightmare. The Con terrorist truckers will not listen to reason, or learn from their mistakes.
They terrorized the people of Ottawa for almost a month, but still they weren't satisfied.
So now they're planning to invade British Columbia.
Another convoy of people opposed to COVID-19 mandates is rolling across the country, this time headed for Victoria, where participants are prepared to stay for months, according to the organizer.
James Bauder, one of the leaders of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa and a founder of anti-mandate group Canada Unity, says the westward convoy will bring trucks from across Canada to the B.C. capital on March 14.
And not for just for a few weeks, for MONTHS.
"We're going to be occupying that area for two to three months," Bauder says in a video posted online Thursday. "This is a very intense, deeply rooted NDP-Liberal stronghold down there and they've had their way for too long."
So they can torture the people of Victoria, like they tortured the people of Ottawa...
Which is disgusting enough, but this makes it even more obscene.
We know that the Ottawa occupation was heavily funded by far right-wing extremists, the American religious right, and Trump supporters.
But now it seems that many of those supporting the occupation of Victoria are also working for the Russians.
As the tire tracks fade from the so-called “freedom convoy” that occupied downtown Ottawa streets, some of the Telegram forums devoted to the convoy have taken up the torch of a new cause: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Much like the misinformation that fueled some of the trucks headed for Ottawa, conspiracy theories are at the core of some of their conversations about Ukraine — leading them to decry Western intervention in the conflict, or in some cases, express outright support for Russia.
Can you believe it? Cheerleading for the monster Putin, and spreading disinformation.
Again.
One very popular post circulating on both forums suggests that Putin is simply invading Ukraine in order to destroy U.S.-run bioweapon labs in the region.
"Russia Produces Documents Showing US-Funded Bioterror Labs in Ukraine Producing Anthrax and Plague,” reads the headline of one article shared in the Global Freedom Convoy channel.
Which means that the Cons are going to have to answer some very embarrassing questions at the upcoming inquiry, about why they welcomed the terrorist convoy to Ottawa so warmly?
And I mean warmly...
And why were they in such a hurry to scrap the Emergencies Act when it could have been used to protect the people of Victoria?
Did they not understand that the Russians might be trying to use the truckers to destabilize our government as they prepared to invade Ukraine?
And of course these other two big questions:
When will the ugly Cons stop trying to topple the duly elected Trudeau government?
And when will the ghastly Con truckers go back to the hell where they came from?
You know, the Cons are always accusing the decent Justin Trudeau of treason.
But they are the real traitors, and they are going to pay for it...
2 comments:
Victoria?! Where trucks need a ferry that costs over $200 each way? These guys aren't the sharpest tools in the shed.
I hope the police in B.C. are more adept than the Keystone Cops in Ottawa. Though I wouldn't be surprised if they treat the Tonka Tovarisch Traitors with kid gloves that they would never use on Indigenous demonstrators. This is white supremacist, domestic terrorism (with foreign influence), not an organic "working class uprising" in the least, no matter what word salad Rupa whatserface comes up with for the Irrational Post. One of these days someone is going to get killed. Zelensky's upcoming address to Parliament could be another flashpoint riling them up, as though they don't hate Trudeau enough already (and the Kremlin despise both of them and Freeland in particular). Where the hell is the hit squad to organize a "tea party" for Putin? Or the tech support team, ready to introduce him to Windows?
