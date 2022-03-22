How the Liberal NDP Deal Has Deep Sixed the Cons

Ever since the Con leadership race began, Pierre Poilievre has been racing ahead of all the other mediocre candidates.
Pedalling furiously away, and making it sound that if you vote for him he'll become Prime Minister in September, as soon as the Con leadership convention is over.
But sadly for him, not any longer...
Not after Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh unveiled this Con killing deal.
The Liberals have agreed to launch a new dental care program for middle and low-income Canadians and advance a number of other NDP priorities in exchange for New Democrats propping up the government until 2025.
"We've agreed to work together," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference Tuesday morning.
"It's about focusing on what we agree on, instead of what we disagree on."
Which makes so much sense, and couldn't be more Canadian.
But precisely because of that, the deal had Pierre Poilievre squawking sweatily into a camera in his car, like one of the trucker terrorists he loves so much.
BREAKING: Socialist coalition power pact formed seeking to hold power until 2025.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 22, 2022
It was horrible, he looked so shaky. But then who can blame him?
When he knows that all he can dream of now is three long years as opposition leader.
Which even if he was lucky enough to be elected Con leader, would thanks to his abrasive personality, almost certainly be enough to have most Canadians screaming at him to resign, long before the next election.
And as for his main rival Jean Charest, who can blame him for also sounding so desperate?
For he's not looking too good either...
For let's face it, who in their right mind would want to be the leader of a party like this one?
Or for that matter, who would call the Liberal-NDP deal a "socialist coalition?" When it's not a coalition, and Bergen who is a member of Trump's freak coalition..
Should not be calling any Canadian party "socialists," when she's such a fascist, and as the Globe recently reported, has such bourgeois tastes:The federal government paid almost $20,000 to prepare for Candice Bergen’s move into Stornoway, the official residence of the Official Opposition leader, though she holds the role on an interim basis and will need to vacate the home in a matter of months.
According to a summary of transition costs provided by the National Capital Commission, the interim Conservative Leader’s expenses included $3,832.11 for a mattress replacement, $5,202.35 for bed and bath linens, $1,690.17 for “accents/accessories” and $3,426.43 for cleaning and upholstery for the entire residence.Which only makes it clear how low the Cons have fallen, and how much further they are likely to fall in the three long years ahead.
As for the Liberal NDP deal it's not only good for Canadians who are tired of cheap political games during such dangerous times, and crave political stability.
It's good for dental care, pharmacare, and the battle against climate change.
It's also a masterful political stroke by Justin Trudeau, and if there are any Cons still standing, this must be the final blow.
Now with the help of Jagmeet Singh, he should be able to bury the filthy Cons once and for all.
What a leader, what a team...
Hit the dirty dirties where it hurts.
Show them no mercy...
It was fantastic seeing CPC heads exploding left and right today.
Ms. Bergen was caught completely off-guard and just rambled on senselessly about how this helps Putin. (Spoiler alert: Vlad the Everpaler hates stable democratic governments) Pierre Poilievre is coming unglued at the seams as he realises he will accomplish absolutely nothing for the next three years. Cory Hann, comms director for CPC, is jumping ship while showing a brave face that CPC will obviously return to power in the next election. And should we be surprised? All he does is spam memes and other childish, churlish stuff.
And, boy oh boy the media...still going on as if there will be a leadership race for the Liberals, thinking that if Chrystia Freeland ran there would be the slimmest ghost of a chance CPC would win a majority. Hungering after scandals, as if Canadians care about that stuff. It must really suck working an industry that relies so much on conservative viewpoints and outrage for clicks. Glad I never went into journalism...
Lastly, raise a glass for Canadians. Dental care, pharmacare, better support for the poor, disabled, seniors, it's all on the table.
And a government who cares about you is a government that will care for you. And I couldn't be happier!
Beautiful. About time!
For years I've wondered why the NDP under Jagmeet Sighn were playing the role of useful idiots for the SoCon's make believe 'scandals' while wasting a valuable oppurtunity to play ball with the more Centre-centric Liberals with the goal of working on more progressive policies.
This is a long time coming. I'm sure Jack Layton would have pounced on this proposition and agreement to work together for progressive policies with the Liberals years ago, if he was still with us.
It took Sighn a while to catch on. Maybe the attack by fascists on the Capital, condoned and blessed by the SoCons, was enough to wake him up.
However it happened, I couldn't be happier.
If i could give you one suggestion Simon, put the popcorn on, sit back in your favorite comfy chair, crack a cold one and watch Skippy and Bernier eat each other alive and drag down their scummy Parties, with a 'who can be the bigger douchebag' contest.
This is going to be fun.
