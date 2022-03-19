Is Vladimir Putin Losing His Marbles?

In my last post, I suggested that Vladimir Putin wasn't looking very healthy.
But was looking instead like a man who had bitten off more than he could chew, and was now suffering from a bad case of indigestion.
After his six-day war turned into a month-long nightmare, with no end in sight.
But now he's mutated again, from a deathly looking vampire to something even worse.
Now he's a bloodthirsty maniac trying to reduce some Ukrainian towns and villages to rubble.
And he doesn't seem to care how many men, women, and children he kills, injures or leaves homeless...
It's not too hard to figure out why Putin is so agitated.
His mighty army is stalled, his tank legions are getting chewed up.
And he must have absolutely hated this video...
For it showed the whole world the scale of his barbarism.
The video that President Volodymyr Zelensky demonstrated during his virtual address to the U.S. Congress earlier on March 16.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 16, 2022
Video: Zelenskiy/Official/Telegram pic.twitter.com/vmhxGFv0VE
And along with everything else, can only make people wonder whether the dictator is losing his marbles.
I have translated and added subtitles to the latest video speech by Vladimir Putin from two hours ago. Please don’t let it go in vain - I want everyone to see what a speech of true fascism looks like.— Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍🇺🇦✡️ (@just_whatever) March 16, 2022
No further comment needed, it’s all here, in his speech pic.twitter.com/QEzsG9BODX
So we can still dream that his own people will take him down.
3 russian cosmonauts on the international space station showing their solidarity with ukraine— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Gtiym5sMcI
