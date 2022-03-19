Saturday, March 19, 2022

Is Vladimir Putin Losing His Marbles?

In my last post, I suggested that Vladimir Putin wasn't looking very healthy.

But was looking instead like a man who had bitten off more than he could chew, and was now suffering from a bad case of indigestion.

After his six-day war turned into a month-long nightmare, with no end in sight.

But now he's mutated again, from a deathly looking vampire to something even worse.

Now he's a bloodthirsty maniac trying to reduce some Ukrainian towns and villages to rubble.

And he doesn't seem to care how many men, women, and children he kills, injures or leaves homeless...

It's not too hard to figure out why Putin is so agitated.

His mighty army is stalled, his tank legions are getting chewed up.

And he must have absolutely hated this video...

For it showed the whole world the scale of his barbarism.

And although Zelensky didn't get the no-fly zone he wanted, he got a lot of other deadly weapons.

That will make Putin's claims that he is winning, look even more ridiculous... 


But while that is simply pathetic.

What can explain this insane rant, aimed not at Ukraine and NATO, but at his own people who have been protesting against his murderous war.? 


For it is truly deranged. 
 And along with everything else, can only make people wonder whether the dictator is losing his marbles. 

And as if that wasn't bad enough, the epic failure of this Nuremberg-style rally yesterday,  must have really embarrassed the man who would be Russia's Fuhrer.

   

As well as making people wonder what kind of monster would party at a time when so many are suffering and dying? 

And even more ominously how much more humiliation will the malignant fascist dwarf be able to endure before he lunges for the nuclear button?

The Economist is right, we are living in dangerous times. 


And nobody can afford to take their lives for granted anymore. 

But despite that, I thought I'd end on an optimistic note. 

By reminding everyone that not all Russians are evil, and that with Russians like these cosmonauts all is not lost. So we can still dream that his own people will take him down. 

Before his madness kills us all.

And still hope that the heroic people of Ukraine who have suffered so much, will survive to live in peace again...



