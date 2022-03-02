Why The Cons Can't Escape the Horror of the Terrorist Convoy

As well as too much of a Donald Trump groupie, and too soft on Putin, to even think about becoming a Canadian Prime Minister
The article hit Poilievre headquarters like a Molotov cocktail, forcing him to rush out and try to defend his "freedom fighting" credentials.
Only to look like an idiot.
By going after the Europeans instead of the Russians.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre — the only declared candidate for the party's leadership — is slamming Europe's response to the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, saying in a social media post that the continent's leaders have been "weak" in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression.
Accusing European leaders of being weak, not strong like him.
Poilievre, who announced his candidacy only days after former leader Erin O'Toole was ousted by his caucus colleagues, said Europe has "cowered" to a "thug" like Putin because its countries are concerned about the flow of crucial energy supplies like oil and gas. He added that Europe's response in the lead-up to this "tyrant's invasion" of a sovereign country has been "shocking."
Before going on to suggest that the only way to beat the Russians was to buy more Canadian oil and gas.
Which is absurd. It would take until the end of the decade to be able to provide the Europeans with the energy they need.
So unfortunately for Poilievre, it only served to remind Canadians of the convoy organizer Tamara Lich...
Who wears her colours on her chest so to speak, and was in court today also making a fool of herself...
But then like all the other Cons she's just trying to make Canadians forget about the role she played in organizing this horror show.
Some of the terrorist truckers are even comparing themselves to the heroic freedom fighters fighting the Russians.
Which is obscene, and is not going to work.
It was too much of a horror show...
And the pain of the people of Ottawa is still too real.Craig Shackleton has lived in the city’s centre for years and was used to the 24/7 hum of the city. But since the protests, those sounds are no longer innocuous background noise. They bother him and keep him up at night. He has difficulty sleeping, he worries the protesters will return, and once in a while will hear “phantom noises” – the ghostly echo of sounds from the protest. Even the rumble of a snow plow now keeps him awake as he instinctively wonders, “Is it them?”
Caitlin Hung says her young son was confused and could not understand the aggression he witnessed.
“We saw people getting threatened, like, ‘Why are you wearing a mask? Take it off, take off the diaper.’ People being yelled at. It was pretty aggressive,” she said.
It's long term pain, so neither Pierre Poilievre nor Candy Bergen will be able to put that horror show behind them.
And it all seems to me like poetic justice.
Man, it really falls apart. Like boots or hearts. Oh when they start. They really fall apart. pic.twitter.com/Ew1cGQADUx— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) February 19, 2022
And nothing will do them more damage...
