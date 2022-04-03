How The Toxic Trudeau Haters Are Poisoning Our Democracy

In my last post I wrote about how the far right religious fanatic Rachael Thomas had called Justin Trudeau a "dictator."
After consulting a dictionary and/or her Bible.
It was such a kooky comment it made her look like a SoCon Carrie, getting ready to set the House of Commons on fire.
But sadly, she isn't the only toxic Trudeau hater spewing crazy nonsense in every direction.
For as Gary Mason points out, the whole insane episode began when Brad Redekopp, Pierre Poilievre's good buddy, compared Justin Trudeau to the monster Vladimir Putin.
And became just the latest Con to poison our democracy.
Something rather remarkable happened in the House of Commons earlier this week: A sitting MP accused this country’s Prime Minister of running a jackboot dictatorship.
And in his next breath, he referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin, a dictator currently unleashing death and destruction on a peaceful democratic neighbour.
Yes, federal Conservative MP Brad Redekopp (Saskatoon West) really did compare Ottawa’s use of the Emergencies Act to help end the so-called “freedom convoy” occupation of Ottawa to what Mr. Putin is doing to Ukraine
It was grotesque, made worse when Rachael Thomas, who likes to play the martyr, rose to support the deranged Redekopp.
“Mr. Speaker,” she began. “I just did a quick review in the dictionary. According to the Oxford dictionary, a dictator is a ‘ruler with total power over a country, typically one who has obtained control by force.’
“There are many Canadians who would hold the view that this applies to Mr. Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada.”Once again it was grotesque, but then of course, nobody should be surprised that Thomas and Redekopp come from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
It likely isn’t coincidence that Ms. Thomas and Mr. Redekopp are from the Prairies. Alberta and Saskatchewan represent the epicentre of anti-Trudeau rage in Canada. That same rage was at the heart of the Ottawa protest and related border blockades.
The Christo fascist armpit of Canada.
Just like nobody should pretend that toxic Trudeau hate was not at the heart of this fascist insurrection.
Vaccine mandates were just a proxy, the cover used to give the insurgency some vague credibility. We can’t forget that organizers had drawn up a manifesto that included the demand that the current government, and Mr. Trudeau in particular, be removed from office.
Or be surprised that Candy Bergen did nothing to make Thomas and Redekopp retract their ugly words.
Interim leader Candice Bergen is like the substitute teacher that everyone ignored in Grade 9. The one who tried to teach while kids were talking and throwing things at one another. Otherwise, she would have forced some sort of walk-back from her two caucus colleagues by now.
Since she is also a hardline SoCon, and had an obvious crush on the hairy honkers...
Or for that matter, nobody should be surprised by anything Pierre Poilievre says or does.
Pierre Poilievre, the presumptive front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, is touting a campaign video that gives prominence to a woman wearing a vulgar anti-Trudeau T-shirt.
For no politician demonizes Justin Trudeau and his family, more than he does. With the possible exception of Scott Moe and Jason Kenney.
Political leaders such as Jason Kenney have made personal attacks against the PM an art form. The Alberta Premier does this to fuel his base, to make those who hate Mr. Trudeau hate him even more – consequences be damned. It’s what he and his advisers believe is in his best political interests.
And when you add it all up, that's how the Cons are poisoning our democracy.
Of course, it's not just the Con politicians who are responsible. Toxic Trudeau hate's creamy discharge can be found all over this country, from Ezra Levant to the Disaffected Lib.
But it is foul, and it is dangerous, for it can only inflame many of the kooks out there to try to hurt or kill the Prime Minister.
And what has Justin Trudeau done to deserve that?
Answer: absolutely nothing...
All he has done is try to behave like a decent Canadian should, and work hard to make Canada one of the best countries in the world.
If that's not good enough for the many kooky Cons out there, then we have a real problem.
For they clearly hate Trudeau more than they love Canada. And if we can't tame those rabid beasts, we might as well bid our country farewell.
For it will not last long...
