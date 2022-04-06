The Disturbing Gospel of Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre has been setting a frantic pace in the Con leadership race, and seems to be easily outpacing the other candidates.
As Stephen Harper's former flak Andrew MacDougall recently wrote:
In case you hadn’t noticed, Poilievre has been pulling enormous crowds as he tours the country in support of his bid....To a Conservative membership fed up with losing, Poilievre is something akin to a religion.
But if it's a religion, it's a weird one, and the Gospel of Poilievre is deeply disturbing.
The notorious bully is trying to look like a kinder, gentler version of himself.
Lifelong Liberal refuses to be bullied and bossed around by the Prime Minister she voted for.
She is joining my team, so she can take back control of her life.
She is joining my team, so she can take back control of her life.
But Lord knows I'm not impressed.
And neither am I impressed by Poilievre's bizarre campaign to become the Bishop of Bitcoin.
Claiming that what is little more than a giant Ponzi scheme, is the best way to free ourselves from the "control" of the central bank, and fight inflation.
When as a former Governor of the Bank of Canada points out, that claim is absurd and could lead to a depression.
And this well known economist is not wrong either.
The @globeandmail and @TorontoStar covered @PierrePoilievre’s advocacy for crypto today and how people can use it to “opt out of inflation”. On @ctvqp I asked fmr gov of Bank of Canada @PolozSteven for his view. Here’s his view #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/UE87q6Gr16— Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) April 4, 2022
If you’re wondering why so many people in the “freedom” movement support Russia over Ukraine, this clip provides insight into the thought process.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) April 3, 2022
Deep state, bio labs, human trafficking, George Soros, Hilary Clinton. It’s conspiracy theory bingo!#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Toronto pic.twitter.com/gs0Xf3rskc
