Wednesday, April 06, 2022

The Disturbing Gospel of Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre has been setting a frantic pace in the Con leadership race, and seems to be easily outpacing the other candidates.

As Stephen Harper's former flak Andrew MacDougall recently wrote:  

In case you hadn’t noticed, Poilievre has been pulling enormous crowds as he tours the country in support of his bid....To a Conservative membership fed up with losing, Poilievre is something akin to a religion.

But if it's a religion, it's a weird one, and the Gospel of Poilievre is deeply disturbing.

The notorious bully is trying to look like a kinder, gentler version of himself.

But Lord knows I'm not impressed. 

And neither am I impressed by Poilievre's bizarre campaign to become the Bishop of Bitcoin.

Claiming that what is little more than a giant Ponzi scheme, is the best way to free ourselves from the "control" of the central bank, and fight inflation. 

When as a former Governor of the Bank of Canada points out, that claim is absurd and could lead to a depression.

And this well known economist is not wrong either.


The Con grifter Poilievre would lead this country to financial disaster.

But what bothers me most about that puffed up pigeon, apart from his vow to "axe the carbon tax" and end the war on climate change, is the way he is always going on about "freedom."

Not just because as Bruce Anderson points out Cons and freedom don't go together.

And Poilievre is the last person I would trust with my freedom:


But also because I simply can't understand why our crappy media can't or doesn't want to understand that freaky fascist is still pandering to the trucker terrorists. 

The ones who tried to overthrow a duly elected Canadian government.


But maybe this will help them understand who Poilievre really is, and why he never mentions the murderous assault on Ukraine.
Because Poilievre is one of THEM.

He is a Harper flunky, who doesn't share the values of this country.

He's a fascist who would turn this country into a police state.

And we will make damn sure that he never gets to govern our Canada...

