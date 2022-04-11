Pierre Poilievre and the Trumpification of Canada

When the so-called Freedom Convoy invaded Ottawa Pierre Poilievre was there to welcome them with open arms.
He supported them, he defended them, he brought them coffee and donuts. He started using the word "Freedom" all the time, to let the hairy honkers know that *wink* *wink* they had a real friend in Pierre.
Now he wants them to return the favour, and help make him Con leader.
Only to have Jean Charest use that sordid relationship against him.
And demand that Poilievre resign.
Doubling down on his condemnation of his Conservative leadership rival, Jean Charest says that Pierre Poilievre should be disqualified from becoming leader of the federal Conservative party over his support of the “Freedom Convoy.”
“He supported the blockade. There's consequences to those decisions. And one of the consequences is that he should not be a leader of a party, even less a prime minister,” Charest said, noting that the protests led to businesses having to close, costing people their jobs.
And that's not all. He's also going after Poilievre for vowing to "axe the (carbon) tax, the best way we have to fight climate change.
And for trying to use bitcoin to undermine the Bank of Canada...
In the interview, Charest also went after Poilievre’s position on cryptocurrency, which includes suggesting Canada could become the “crypto capital of the world,”and condemned him for “attacking the Bank of Canada.”
“You want to be prime minister of Canada, and you're telling Canadians that cryptocurrency is going to wipe out inflation? Does anyone credible believe that? Is there any economic person in the country who actually said that he was right? I mean, this is not just wrong. It's bizarre,” Charest said.
When you add it all up, it's a pretty devastating indictment.
By accusing Jean Charest of being a LIBERAL!!!!
Jean Charest repeats Liberal lies about truckers.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 8, 2022
No surprise.
After all, Jean Charest is Liberal. pic.twitter.com/0Gd0s0nhbv
And by defending the truckers again.
You know these people...
In another time they might have appeared comical, but in these troubled times they are the harbingers of fascism.
Freedom = pushing people onto the street.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) April 9, 2022
(No cameramen were harmed in the making of this video)#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Peterborough pic.twitter.com/L36eTChjyY
Poilievre is appealing to the same kind of people who elected Donald Trump in the United States.
Thread. With the @PierrePoilievre leadership campaign, we are witnessing the accelerated Trumpification of the Canadian conservative movement and the @CPC_HQ and a likely remake of the Canadian political landscape greater than the emergence of Reform in the early 1990s. 1/7— Michael Gardiner (@mdgardiner1) April 11, 2022
He has been waiting for his chance to become their Great Leader for many years...
So far our shabby media has failed to recognize the danger.
But sooner or later they will.
In the meantime, one of the best ways to take the wind out of his sails is to portray Pigeon Poilievre as one of the kookiest Cons this country has ever known.
And with a record like his, that should be a lot of fun....
Please enjoy— The Higgs & Russell Show (@HiggsAndRussell) April 10, 2022
“#PigeonPierre”
The “Greatest Hits” of Pierre Poilievre!”
🔊Sound on🔊#cdnpoli #ResidentialSchools #cdnmedia #cpcldr #FluTruxKlan #RamRanchResistance #Freedumb #Racism pic.twitter.com/kE5CoYPlNR
He may be quite a pigeon, fit to be a Con leader.
But we don't need a Trump in Canada.
So he will NEVER be Prime Minister....
