The Ugly Truth About The Con Monster Pierre Poilievre

Last year this poster caused a bit of a scandal, when some people accused Pierre Poilievre of pandering to social conservatives by suggesting he could rise from the dead like Jesus.
So this Easter, he changed the wording to "Christ has risen."
But sadly for us, and Canada, the change came a little too late.
For some of his fanatical supporters really do believe that he is the Con messiah.
So does Poilievre...
Thanks to the 4,000+ who came out last night in Edmonton.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 15, 2022
Let's create an economy of paycheques - not debt - and put people back in control of their lives.
Join, vote, to make it happen: https://t.co/d9I1kyr6U1 pic.twitter.com/vTrPWYBXFf
And so does this gushing granny.
Now I realize that Poilievre uses the word "FREEDOM" all the time to pander to the trucker terrorists who are the beating heart of what he now calls a "movement."
And we know that they are the scum of the earth.
But what kind of man does that granny think he is?
Because if she did know who he really is, I'm pretty sure that like most Canadians she would be very very afraid.
For the real Poilievre is a cold, cruel far right extremist, who as Mitchell Thompson points out, is Harper with fangs bared.
And from a very early age, he has always been dedicated to the total destruction of Canada's social and welfare system“Why do governments do so many things to make people poor, only to spend billions of dollars to rescue them from poverty?” Poilievre asked in Parliament in 2017. He proposed instead a system of “work instead of welfare, and family and community instead of bureaucracy.”
Fortunately as Michael Harris points out in today's Hill Times, winning the Con leadership doesn't mean that Poilievre is going to be Prime Minister.
Winning the political mud-wrestling contest of the party leadership is a universe away from winning a general election. It depends more on swallowing the old Harper model, hook, line, and sinker, than on appealing to voters in a country that doesn’t like to look at aspirant leaders and see an after-market version of Donald Trump. Fanning a sense of aggrievement, blaming political and media elites, personally attacking opponents, doesn’t work here. Canada is not Texas or Florida, at least not yet.
No matter what the ghastly Con media says.
Poilievre’s camp is hitching his alleged vaulting popularity to the notion that size matters. They’re coming to his rally in droves—by the hundreds. And the usual suspects in the media are parroting this codswallop in their sweaty exertions to turn a partisan and political hit man into an estimable national figure. He’s the guy who thinks bitcoin is our salvation, and nastiness is a synonym for opposition. Poilievre-mania is as manufactured as a Walmart greeter’s smile.
For the moment Poilievre is elected Con leader, his shiny coach will turn into a pumpkin, and he will be forced to answer some embarrassing questions about his role in the Harper government.
And none will be more embarrassing, for a man who claims he stands to stand for FREEDOM, than when he gets asked why he tried to suppress the vote of millions of Canadians...
And when you add it to all his other bestialities, one thing is for sure.
When the time comes for Poilievre to fight a general election, he won't be seen as some kind of Con messiah anymore...
He'll be seen as a monster who tried to kill Canada.
But failed most miserably, and took the Cons down with him...
