The Over Hyped Rise Of the Con Clown Pierre Poilievre

It was the largest Pierre Poilievre rally ever. About 5,000 people come out to support his kooky campaign to become Con leader.
And our shabby shuffling right wing media was so wowed, some of them are now even predicting that Poilievre could become Prime Minister.
But don't worry it was just Calgary. It was just a large crowd of mostly old white Cons, looking for a new Con messiah before they drop dead.
And Poilievre is not going to be able to play Crypto Jesus for much longer.
For the Con leadership is getting dirty. Already.
First Jean Charest demanded that Poilievre resign for having supported the terrorist truckers, who held our country hostage for so long.
Then Poilievre fired back by calling Charest a LIBERAL.
Now he's suggesting his opponents could be guilty of fraud.
Pierre Poilievre is raising concerns over potential “fraud” in the Conservative leadership race, demanding the ban of pre-paid credit cards to purchase memberships.
While Patrick Brown is reminding Canadians that Poilievre is the one who has the compliance agreement with Elections Canada...
And as if all of that wasn't sordid enough, we have young Ben Harper jumping into the fray to attack Charest and defend the far-right truckers.
Which can only mean that his father is lurking in the shadows, and almost certainly pulling Poilievre's strings, or yanking his knobs...
And when Canadians finally realize that Poilievre is just Harper 2.0, they will almost certainly abandon him in droves.
All of which has even Con friendly pundits like Warren Kinsella despairing at the state of the Cons, and asking some hard questions.
Like how can Poilievre claim to be for law and order, when he aided and abetted the trucker mob?
Another conservative core belief is a prudent, probative, predictable financial system. Lower taxes, less regulation, more financial stability. You know: Truly conservative approaches to finance.
But there, incredibly, was Pierre Poilievre in a YouTube video last week, smoking a shisha pipe, shoeless, waxing poetic about whackadoodle cryptocurrency Ponzi schemes. Actually proposing to make Bitcoin a legal-tender alternative to the Canadian dollar, which is something you’d expect from a twenty-something, pot-smoking Justin Trudeau, not a serious Conservative Party leadership candidate.
While Don Martin, another Con friendly columnist, worries that all that bad blood could damage the Cons beyond repair.
It’s scorched earth with a month to go before the FIRST debate even starts raising the temperature to a boil.
One can only image what the public will think of either frontrunner’s qualifications for leadership if this blitzkrieg of character assassination continues for the five more months until voting day.
It sets up the spectacle of the first governing party of Confederation being ripped in two while the Liberal enemy is laughing on the sidelines.
And I must admit, for once Don Martin is right. I am laughing.
Especially when I see Poilievre promising to build pipelines EVERYWHERE!!
Poilievre's leadership campaign pitch to the crowd included a long list — criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, the cost of housing, inflation, axing the consumer carbon tax, cutting red tape for farmers and the role of the West in Canada's future.
He also told the vocal crowd he would support building pipelines in all the cardinal directions. "We're going to clear the way for pipelines. I am going to support pipelines south, north, east, west. We will build Canadian pipelines."
For now I can be sure that all that adulation has gone to his head. And that he really does believe that he is our Oily Messiah.
You know, there are many issues we can use to trim Poilievre down to size. From his plans to privatize medicare, to his links to the terrorist Trump like truckers, to his plans to defund the CBC.
But since climate change is our greatest existential challenge, it will be the issue that destroys him.
And when we're finished with him, Canadians will wonder how did that kooky little Con get so far with so little.
And who on earth made him believe that he was fit to be Prime Minister?
For it really is a joke, and Poilievre really is a fascist joker.
