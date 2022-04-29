Why The Cons Are So Scared of the Emergencies Act Inquiry

It was one of the ugliest protests in modern Canadian history. The invasion and occupation of Ottawa by far right truckers bent on overthrowing the Liberal government.
They blocked the streets around Parliament Hill for almost a month, honking their horns day and night, terrorizing residents, and along with their blockade of the Ambassador Bridge and other border crossings, they cost this country BILLIONS.
And if Justin Trudeau hadn't invoked the Emergencies Act, the nightmare would have gone on forever.
But don't remind the Cons about that horror show, because while they enjoyed the sight of the ugly mob going after Trudeau...
Opposition Conservatives are asking the RCMP to pursue a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to the Aga Khan's private island six years ago, saying there's new evidence.
With the morally depraved Con leader Candy Bergen leading the charge.
"There's a chance the prime minister of Canada has committed criminal fraud," Bergen said before Wednesday's Conservative caucus meeting, without taking any questions.
Trying to deflect attention away from the trucker terrorist story, for obvious reasons....
The Cons are scared shitless about what the inquiry into the occupation will uncover, and nobody is more scared than the Con floozy Bergen.
For she's on record welcoming the hairy honkers to Ottawa...
And making them feel right at home...
Claiming that there are "good people on both sides."
As only that Trumpy Wumpy could....
But of course, Bergen wasn't the only one to embrace the hairy honkers.
So did Pierre Poilievre...
Who couldn't hug them enough, and scream "Freedom" enough times.
As did almost FIFTY other Cons, who acted in an equally shameless manner.
Which explains why the CONvoy Party wants to change the subject so badly, lest many of them are eventually indicted as terrorist sympathizers.
Although it must be said, the grubby Poilievre can't resist letting the truckers know that not so deep down inside he still loves them.
While also making it clear that he doesn't believe in science.
Trudeau and Charest called truckers criminals.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 28, 2022
I stood up for their right to fight for their freedoms against these ridiculous unscientific mandates.
End all mandates now. Join here, so you can vote, if you agree: https://t.co/d9I1ky9w2t pic.twitter.com/BsJ2GXAWDp
Which in a normal time would be enough to disqualify anyone from running to be Prime Minister.
But what makes it even worse is that Poilievre is also sending out a ghastly dog whistle to another group of hairy
honkers tooters who are planning to invade Ottawa this weekend.
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
And just one look at their chief organizer in action should serve as a warning to anybody living in Ottawa, or planning to attend the rally.
For with that guy leading the hairy tooters.
Introducing Neil Sheard organizer of the #RollingThunder.— Яро Гісбрехт🇨🇦🇸🇰🇺🇦 (@JaroGiesbrecht) April 28, 2022
I will let him speak for himself and let you decide
If his Intentions are pure. #Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hbyxi0oPwc
Members of ‘People’s Convoy’ drove across country from MD to the Bay Area in CA. They went to the home of Dem Assembly member Buffy Wicks where they honked horns and used bullhorns against her support of abortion rights. After leaving, they were pelted by eggs by young residents. pic.twitter.com/DroqPk2G7o— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2022
