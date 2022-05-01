The Cons and the Rolling Blunder Invasion of Ottawa

They made it sound like Attila and his Con barbarians were about to invade Ottawa. Again.
This time riding monster bikes, instead of driving monster trucks. And with a new/nouveau slogan: "Freedom with Jesus."
But still determined to destroy vaccine mandates AND Justin Trudeau.
Fortunately, The Rolling
Thunder Blunder invasion turned out to be a far smaller threat than some had feared.
There weren't that many bikers, and they didn't stay long.
Which was a relief after the horror of the evening before...
When the trucker terrorists exposed their racism and then went hog wild
Before going from bad to worse...
It’s déjà vu all over again:— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) April 29, 2022
✅ standing atop trucks waving flags
✅ revving & honking
✅ wooden crosses
✅ traffic chaos
✅ hapless police
(Who knows, maybe the situation is under control and I just can’t see it.) #cdnpoli #RollingThunder #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/bFpZroHlj8
And degenerating further into absolute madness.
This video starts with a shofar, and ends with a brawl involving police.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) April 30, 2022
The end draws nigh. #cdnpoli #RollingThunder #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/pcaQSRE8aW
Resident gets into a shouting match with a protester and police intervene to deescalate and get everyone to “simmer down.”— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) April 30, 2022
The clip is worth watching from start to finish to immerse oneself in the surrealism of this situation.#cdnpoli #RollingThunder #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/2vbuRyC7nK
I wasn't surprised that the Rolling Blunder rally came to resemble a scene out of the Con version of One Jumped Over the Cuckoo's Nest.
Who could be?
With so many kooky Cons like that one calling for Trudeau to be arrested.
But I was horrified to see Pierre Poilievre give the movement that terrorized so many Canadians, and tried to overthrow a Canadian government, another big hug.
Trudeau and Charest called truckers criminals.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 28, 2022
I stood up for their right to fight for their freedoms against these ridiculous unscientific mandates.
End all mandates now. Join here, so you can vote, if you agree: https://t.co/d9I1ky9w2t pic.twitter.com/BsJ2GXAWDp
By trashing the Emergencies Act, even though it finally ended the insurrection, and gave the people of Ottawa back their city.
It's beyond belief, but it is what it is, and it is who the Cons are.
The weekend has only made it even clearer that they are the Convoy Party of Canada.
Not a Canadian party by any stretch of the imagination.
Here’s the convoy mob marching through Canada’s national capital waving Canadian flags while loudly chanting: “U-S-A.”#ottnews pic.twitter.com/wyfMnPHiek— Luke LeBrun (@_llebrun) May 1, 2022
But a kooky fascist party if ever there was one.
And one that must NEVER be allowed to govern this country again...
