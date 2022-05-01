Sunday, May 01, 2022

The Cons and the Rolling Blunder Invasion of Ottawa

They made it sound like Attila and his Con barbarians were about to invade Ottawa. Again.

This time riding monster bikes, instead of driving monster trucks. And with a new/nouveau slogan: "Freedom with Jesus."

But still determined to destroy vaccine mandates AND Justin Trudeau. 

Fortunately, The Rolling Thunder Blunder invasion turned out to be a far smaller threat than some had feared.

There weren't that many bikers, and they didn't stay  long.

Which was a relief after the horror of the evening before...

When the trucker terrorists exposed their racism and then went hog wild

Before going from bad to worse...
 And degenerating further into absolute madness.

I wasn't surprised that the Rolling Blunder rally came to resemble a scene out of the Con version of One Jumped Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Who could be?

With so many kooky Cons like that one calling for Trudeau to be arrested.

But I was horrified to see Pierre Poilievre give the movement that terrorized so many Canadians, and tried to overthrow a Canadian government, another big hug.

I also wasn't surprised to see Candy Bergen rising to the defense of her beloved hairy honkers.


By trashing the Emergencies Act, even though it finally ended the insurrection, and gave the people of Ottawa back their city.

It's beyond belief, but it is what it is, and it is who the Cons are.

The weekend has only made it even clearer that they are the Convoy Party of Canada.

Not a Canadian party by any stretch of the imagination.

But a kooky fascist party if ever there was one.

And one that must NEVER be allowed to govern this country again...

