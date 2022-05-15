The Wonderful Humbling Of Pierre Poilievre

It's almost too good to be true. Like a Con version of the story of the Hare and the Tortoise.
Pierre Poilievre gets off to a flying start, leaves the other leadership candidates in the dust, only to run into a brick wall.
And have his campaign start to fall apart.
For he has been truly humbled.
For months he has been on a crypto crusade. Preaching about the glories of bitcoin like a sleazy Con man at an old time revival meeting.
Trying to make us believe that it was the cure for EVERYTHING.
But not any longer.
People who put their hard-earned cash into a tumbling cryptocurrency unit that is at the heart of the latest sharp decline in digital coins may be regretting they did not read a recent paper by Canadian financial technology scholar Ryan Clements demonstrating why it was bound to fail.
"Crypto assets are risk assets, they're not stable assets, they're not stores of value," Clements said. "And so that's why we're seeing a general market sell-off."
Now it's a disaster that makes Poilievre's claim to be a great economist, sound both hilarious and fraudulent.
Like somebody running to be the president of El Salvador.
So he's suddenly stopped talking about it, dropped bitcoin like a proverbial hot potato.
Just like he's suddenly stopped talking about his vow to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada.
Which was also earning him some really bad reviews from even the Con media, like this one from the Globe's Konrad Yakabuski.
With his vow to fire Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem if he becomes prime minister, Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has crossed the Rubicon. There is no turning back for him now. His frontal attack on the central bank chief’s independence is no longer just a gratuitous political talking point: It is a policy statement that speaks to his recklessness.
Or this one from the National Post's Kelly McFarland, who suggests that Poilievre is too big a risk to become Con leader.
Conservatives have traditionally argued for keeping government fingers out of too many pies. Poilievre’s instincts appear to trend in a different direction. His impulses are to destroy, and then to experiment in replacements. That might serve well in launching start-ups from the garage. But it’s too dangerous to run a country on that basis, especially one so badly in need of sound, intelligent management as Canada. Conservatives have had a crush on Poilievre for some time, but they need to take a whole lot closer look at the alternatives in the months ahead.
Or this one from Warren Kinsella who warns that Poilievre is leading the Cons to disaster.
Pierre is busily recreating the Conservative Party in his own image, you see. And — while he will likely be successful at that — the resulting abomination won’t be. Under Pierre Poilievre, defeat at the hands of Justin Trudeau (who is dislikable, but not as dislikable as Pierre) is certain.
And who correctly points out that his support for the trucker thugs who tried to hold this country hostage is his greatest weakness.
He says he’s in favour of law and order — but there he will be, in a Liberal attack ad coming soon to a screen near you, chumming it up with those who defaced a statue of Terry Fox, danced on the War Memorial, stole from a soup kitchen, threatened law-abiding mask-wearing Ottawans, held an entire city hostage, and blockaded our borders, thereby costing the country billions in trade. Not so law-and-order, that.
For it can only encourage the trucker terrorists to attack people like Justin Trudeau, and now Jagmeet Singh.
Would you let these people babysit your kids? Seriously think about that for a second after you watch this. pic.twitter.com/u8IYY6n2Qb— Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) May 11, 202
And unless Poilievre is reined in will eventually threaten all of us, our democracy, and our country.
So I'm really glad that he is finally being exposed for who he he really is...
A Con clown who is making it up as he goes along.
An ugly demagogue who sucks up conspiracy theories and helps spread them.
A terrorist sympathizer who whatever him and his Con cult say.
Will NEVER be fit to govern this country...
