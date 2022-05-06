The Convoy Party's Disastrous Debate

I missed yesterday's Con leadership debate live on TV. I forgot it was on, and by the time I remembered it was over.
And for a while I was sorry.
But then I discovered that I could watch the whole debate on YouTube.
And then I was REALLY sorry.
For it was an absolute clown horror show if ever there was one.
It was angry, it was ugly.
And what made it even more grotesque was that most of the Cons, with the exception of Jean Charest, were falling over each other to claim that nobody loved the terrorist truckers more than they did.
With Charest going after Poilievre for doing too much to support the hairy honkers.
Leaving Poilievre looking like a fool with a weird grin on his face.
While the SoCon queen Leslyn Lewis went after Poilievre for not supporting them enough.
.@LeslynLewis & @PierrePoilievre clash in a heated exchange over support for the freedom convoys that protested COVID-19 mandates.#cpcldr— CTV Power Play (@CTV_PowerPlay) May 5, 2022
Leaving Poilievre looking more like a pathetic pigeon than ever.
And to make matters worse, if that's possible, even the Con stooge Brian Lilley gave the Con debate a big thumbs down.
If your first introduction to the Conservative Party were the leadership debate on Thursday, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t come back for a second look.
Canadians need a solid alternative government-in-waiting to Trudeau’s Liberals, not a club for angry people to complain about the world.
While Charles Adler wondered where the Cons are going.
As I did too.
For the Cons are now just a big joke. They really are, as I have been calling them, the Convoy Party.
They're shuffling down the road to fascism. With every day that passes, they are more disgusting and less Canadian.
And when some of the hairy honkers are put on trial for treason, as they surely will be
They are going to take a lot of Cons with them, down to the hell where they belong...
3 comments:
This is why the cons' artificially inflated polling as of this moment is irrelevant. Everyone on the sidelines is holding their breath to see what shape the Convoy Party of Canada will take, seemingly in denial that even someone as corrupt as old man Jeb! Charest could drag them kicking and screaming to the realm of rationality and respectful discourse. Please clap. It is a lost cause, and by this fall those Red Tories/Blue Liberals still waiting for the Great Pumpkin like Linus in the Snoopy cartoons will have to accept reality, at which point Skippy's numbers will likely deflate as the sane people decamp for the Liberals. They've lost Brian Yelich FFS. Dougie Doodle's Baghdad Bob. What's next, Putin telling them to cool their tempers and assert the primacy of facts?
I said that Pepe the Pustule would supply the LPC war room with petabytes of material, and it seems he clearly has. The squawking bird has had one volume setting for almost 20 years, and will have at least three more to molt as pigeons are known to do. Someone alert him to the impending bitcoin crash because his Ron Paul gold-standard foolishness proposing to supplant the Bank of Canada with a computer commodity casino is loonie economics. "What is the nature of your thoughts, Skippy, when you move your beak in a particular way?"
And yet they gain more votes than sexual assault enthusiast PM Blackface.
Justin Trudeau: He’s here for the women.
Sorry Jenni, there was no sexual assault and there was no blackface. Overhyped exaggeration of trying to hook up at a music festival and wearing brown makeup (without white circled eyes or red lips like minstrel shows) in homage to a fictional character.
The purpose of the Parliament is to pass laws, and the best people for such a job are lawyers. PP is not a lawyer and seems not to understand the concept of a lawyer being paid to advocate for a client. Perhaps PP could say which amount would be unacceptable to him. If that amount is anything greater than zero, why would the amount be important?
