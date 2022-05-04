How The Cons Fell Into The Abortion Trap

It's an American nightmare. A threat by the U.S. Supreme Court to deny women in that country the right to control their own bodies.
It's a nightmare for all Americans who don't believe that religion shouldn't be telling anyone what to do, about anything.
And in this country it's also a nightmare for the Cons.
A nightmare so bad that it has forced Candy Bergen to muzzle her own caucus.
The Conservative caucus was ordered not to talk about the explosive news from the United States that its highest court may be poised to overturn abortion rights a sign of the Canadian party’s continued struggle to navigate the issue.
A memo leaked to The Globe and Mail shows interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen’s office sent a “note to caucus” on Tuesday telling members of Parliament and senators to keep quiet on the issue.
And who can blame the ghastly Bergen? When less than a year ago the Cons tried to reopen the abortion debate in this country, and most of them, including Bergen, voted in favour.
A private member’s bill from a Conservative MP to ban sex-selection abortions was voted down in the House of Commons on Wednesday by a margin of 248 to 82, but about two thirds of the Conservative caucus voted in favour of it.
So one can only imagine what all those SoCons might have had to say about the U.S. Supreme Court's threat, while rolling on the floor and talking in tongues.
For nobody should be surprised. Not when the religious fanatics have been stealthily infiltrating the Con's National Council.
Anti-abortion groups are declaring victory after securing at least seven of 18 top spots on the Conservative Party of Canada’s powerful National Council.
The National Council has powers set-out in the Conservative Party’s constitutioncontrolling the party’s budget, creating party bylaws and, importantly, setting rules for local nomination races and candidate selection.
So religious fanatics are now sprouting like mushrooms, or slimy toadstools, all over the place. And the Cons are now more American than Canadian.
But again, that should not be a surprise, for the influence of the religious right has also been growing in plain sight.
It was the driving force behind the trucker terrorist movement.
It has led the charge to kill the elderly and the vulnerable in the name of their Lordy Lord.
But their threat to women in this country is the one that will almost certainly kill the Cons.
For not only are there millions and millions of women, and the men who love them and support them, giving thanks that Justin Trudeau is the Prime Minister.
This video clip alone should ensure that the Cons lose the next election.
For can you believe that?
Deplorable!
Conservative MPs make it very clear where they "stand" on a woman's right to choose as a fundamental right.
Chrystia Freeland delivers a moving speech on the rights of women, and all those ugly Con geezers can't be bothered to even clap, let alone rise to their feet like all the MPs from all the other parties.
So great is their cowardly hatred of women, and of course Justin Trudeau.
And BTW if you're wondering how free Pierre Poilievre is feeling today after being muzzled by Candy Bergen.
The answer is not very....
Because he's a low coward too.
Oh boy, it couldn't be more perfect. The Cons have shown themselves to be the dirty dirties I always said they were.
They have fallen into the abortion trap, into the hole they dug themselves.
And we'll make sure they'll never crawl out...
3 comments:
Freedom means you cant speak about the Nazi ideas you believe.
Freedom means you actually read the Handmaids tale, and when you watched in on TV you said best Rom Com ever.
The Bible is very clear on this. It's on page 1 of most editions, yet the cons seem to be illiterate.
Genesis chapter 2, verse 7.
This verse describes the point where Adam has been created, and yet he is not alive. Then something happens and he is alive.
Genesis 2:7 "Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being."
Adam only became alive in the eyes of the Lord after breathing air for the first time.
Though allegorical like most scripture, this alludes to what is repeated today about 30,000 times each day to this day, just after birth. There really is a "pregnant pause", the full term baby has emerged from its mother and now has individual rights, but until it breathes, everyone in the room holds their breath. Not until it breathes do they start the induction into human society. The breathing baby is weighed, measured, hand and foot printed, and given a registration number and eventually a name.
Fetuses do not breathe air. They are a part of their mother until they do.
Trudeau Fuddle Duddled them when they started howling about the Aga Khan and the freedumb convoy instead of addressing their QAnon rot and anti-abortion fanaticism. I love it when he invokes his old man.
On a more serious note, many thanks to Karina Gould and Marco Mendicino for working out how American women might have the opportunity to travel to Canada to seek abortion services. And to the PM as well for opening the door to expanding the Canada Health Act to affirm abortion rights, as promised in the 2021 election. I've been tweeting reporters and MPs because I sincerely hope they'll expand medically assisted dying to include Americans too.
Even the decrepit troll Winsella just said this is another hole that the cons just can't seem to dig themselves out of. Especially as they screech like banshees about "muh bodily autonomy" in bad faith. A pox on Boof Kavanaugh and the rest of those Supreme Court Injustices. Canada, now more than ever you need to keep and cherish Justin Trudeau as prime minister for as long as is humanly possible. Long may he reign, the King in the North!
