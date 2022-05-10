Vladimir Putin's Disgusting Day Of Victory

And lying like a thief.
Claiming that his mighty army invaded Ukraine because the Ukrainian "Nazis" and their NATO accomplices were planning to invade Russia.
As well as claiming that the Russians are winning
When in fact Putin's Orc army has taken a terrible beating, with tens of thousands of its soldiers killed or wounded.
Thousands of their tanks and armoured vehicles, or what remains of them, are scattered all over Ukraine.
Russian aircraft are still falling out of the sky.
Their boats are still being sunk.
Ukraine posted a video reportedly showing TB2 UCAV strikes on two Russian Raptor fast-attack craft near Snake Island. The date on the HUD indicates it was from this morning.https://t.co/6IUfCc4YJT pic.twitter.com/i9gKwUYm2o— Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 2, 2022
And to make matters worse the country's reputation has been terminally damaged, with the Russians acting in a bestial manner.
Destroying entire cities and villages for no good reason...
Killing tens thousands of innocent civilians just for the hell of it.
Torturing many of them to death, in an orgy of sadism...
And if all that wasn't horrifying enough, raping women, girls, men, and boys.
Men and boys are among the alleged victims of rape by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, where dozens of cases of sexual violence by the invading forcesare already under investigation, UN and Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.
The Russians must have believed that if they behaved like animals they could break the fighting spirit of the heroic Ukrainian people.
But how wrong they were.
And how wrong was Putin, who thought that his invasion would make NATO weaker, only to see it become stronger, regain a badly needed sense of purpose.
And have it provide the Ukrainians with more deadly weapons, like this M777 howitzer.
The M777s that we are also sending the Ukrainians, can fire GPS directed shells, at places more than 30 kilometres away, and have them land within a few metres of their targets.
Reportedly the first video of US M777 howitzers being used by Ukrainian troops in combat in eastern Ukraine.https://t.co/dchM694fVk pic.twitter.com/9mrQW1Rr5D— Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 9, 2022
Which along with all the other heavy military equipment they are now getting from NATO countries, should put even more holes in the myth of the Orc army.
And leave Putin looking even more like an idiot, who thought he could conquer Ukraine in just six days.
Near Stary Saltiv,Kharkiv Territorial Defense fighters eliminated another new 🇷🇺T-90M "Breakthrough" tank. The pride of the russian tank industry was destroyed by the Swedish hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher Carl Gustaf.We thank the Swedish people and the King for their help. pic.twitter.com/gCiHNu2QFx— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 10, 2022
Or now that is being humiliated, looking even more like a maniac.
One who is always threatening the West with nuclear destruction. This threat from one of his media stooges being the latest.
And another nuclear threat to the UK from Russian state TV's Dmitry Kiselyov:— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 1, 2022
He says his country's Poseidon nuclear underwater drone could cause a tsunami that would "plunge the British Isles into the depths of the sea" and turn them into a "radioactive desert" (with subs) pic.twitter.com/usElgqHeIG
In a recent article, the writer Michael Harris warned that a red light is flashing all over the world, not just over Ukraine.
And he's right, we could be alive today, and dead tomorrow.
But surrendering to fascist bullies is out of the question.
We didn't do it then, and we can't do it now.
So I found this really encouraging...
For I would be honoured to be considered a friend by the brave Ukrainian people who have had to endure so much at the hands of the Russian fascists, and who I admire so much.
And of course, I am glad that we have leaders like Chrystia Freeland, Melanie Joly, and Justin Trudeau to remind us that decency still matters.
As for the monster Putin, the more weapons the free world can give the Ukrainians, the more he will shrink, along with his Orc army.
So the next Victory Parade will be more like the one he deserves.
For he was a murderous buffoon, who will live in infamy forever.
While the Ukrainians will be remembered forever for their heroic resistance.
And they will win.
Glory to Ukraine, and down with the fascist beasts...
1 comment:
Pootink got humiliated by the heroic Ukrainian people and a brave little puppy. He's looking more and more bloated and sick as the hatred within consumes him. Meanwhile Zelensky looks fit as a fiddle, and of course so does Trudeau. I doubt that the social media trolls making vulgar and libelous accusations that he took Joly on a "date" to a U2 concert were shitposting entirely from Moscow. There are plenty of mouthbreathing morons at home for the Liberals to deal with, but somehow they manage to hold their own.
That really is a nice image of Trudeau raising the Canadian flag at the embassy in Kyiv. What the rig pigs did to the maple banner is disgraceful. But speaking from the USA, especially now as the country sinks into the Republic of Gilead, that image is what many of us down here have always known the Canadian flag to be. A symbol of progressive resistance and true freedom and a rejection of hate. It was a popular accessory for embarrassed Americans during the Vietnam War, as it was during Iraq, and of course the mango menace's Reign of Error.
Pootink and his bloated orange feline have made a dog's breakfast of the "red, white, and blue," but for as long as Canada holds to its values (which means keeping Liberals in office), there is hope to be found in "the maple leaf, forever." It must really boil the cons' gonads to know that Zelensky considers Trudeau a close personal friend. They want Canada to be a backwater red state or Belarus. Now more than ever, they need to be deprived of victory too.
Post a Comment