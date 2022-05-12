The Con Debate and the Dismantling of Pierre Poilievre

I had vowed not to watch another Con leadership debate again, but when the time came I couldn't resist. And I'm glad I did watch it.
Because it was the worst and most mediocre debate I've ever witnessed, more like a low budget game show than anything else.
And their decision to use a sad trombone to punish candidates for breaking debate rules, seemed only too appropriate.
And this from Pierre Poilievre was both outrageous AND hilarious.
Outrageous because having a Prime Minister remove the Bank of Canada Governor is a breach of convention that makes Poilievre look even more like a wannabe Donald Trump.
Or a ghastly fascist.
And hilarious because the Con man who would make bitcoin the solution to all our problems.
Is the same grifter who would make Canada great again. Or at least as great as El Salvador.
Poilievre was also asked what book he was reading, and seemed proud to say it was one written by the kooky Jordan "Lobster Man" Peterson...
Which along with his continuing support of the terrorist truckers who held Canadians hostage for almost a month.
And their bitcoin connections.
Jessica Marin Davis is the president of Insight Threat Intelligence, a former senior strategist in Canadian intelligence, and the author of a book on international terrorist financing. She points out that of the money sent to the Ottawa convoy, the vast majority of the million or so via crowdfunding sites was frozen, leaving approximately $30,000. But over $830,000 came in via cryptocurrency.
“It's super useful for money laundering, and it's super useful for other forms of illicit financing, and it's somewhat useful for terrorist financing. And I would say it's somewhat useful for other forms, like financing criminal mischief, as we saw in the convoy.”
Makes him too much of a freaky freak to even think about becoming Prime Minister.
And follow the smell is right, because he really stinks.
As for the other leadership candidates, they had nothing to contribute to last night's debate.
They all looked like desperate losers.
And who can blame them when the writing is on the wall?
The Cons are about to make the biggest mistake since the fall of their not so Great Leader Stephen Harper.
And I for one couldn't be more delighted.
Their next debate will be in French, even though most of the Con candidates don't speak the language.
So it should be even messier than last night's pathetic spectacle.
And Seb and I who do speak French should enjoy it immensely.
Yup, Summer is almost here, and believe me I'm ready....
