Is Pierre Poilievre's Con Candidacy Starting To Crumble?

For a long time Pierre Poilievre was able to peddle his dangerous nonsense, while the media looked away, or focused on the size of the crowds he was attracting. But not any longer.
Now he is being ridiculed for preaching the Gospel of Bitcoin, just as the crypto currency crashed. He has been called reckless for threatening to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada.
He has been accused of being way too friendly with the hairy honkers who held our country hostage, and terrorized the people of Ottawa.
And as more Canadians finally see him as he really is...
Just another freakish Con clown who is making it up as he goes along.
His polls are finally starting to soften.
With many of his own Cons starting to realize that he is leading them nowhere.
And cringing at the kind of media reviews Poilievre has been receiving.
To make matters worse, even his good buddy Brian Lilley is accusing him of shilling conspiracy theories.
Specifically his threat to ban his future ministers from attending the World Economic Forum.
As Prime Minister, I will ban ministers and other top officials from involvement with the World Economic Forum.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 23, 2022
Become a member so you can vote: https://t.co/fSIdr4SUbt pic.twitter.com/URjf9i4Ngc
Which Lilley calls garbage.
This video, and Poilievre’s new “policy” on the World Economic Forum, is nothing but garbage aimed at sucking in people who believe half-truths or outright lies.
When Stephen Harper or his ministers went to Davos, they weren’t working for a policy agenda that was against the people of Canada, they were selling Canada.
The Conservatives need a serious leader to challenge Trudeau and the Liberals. If Poilievre wants to be leader, he should smarten up and leave this garbage for the internet trolls.
And that is making it really easy to imagine the hideous bully Poilievre on the phone, asking the notorious bully Stephen Harper, to please tell the ugly Sun bully Lilley to stop bullying him.
As only the increasingly desperate Cons could.
Of course, on the less sunny side, Poilievre is still well ahead of his Con leadership rivals in that Abacus poll.
Which considering the low quality of the other leadership candidates isn't surprising.
But the poll also shows that if all Canadians were asked which Con candidate they would favour, they would choose Jean Charest.
Which is really good news for it suggests that most Canadians reject Poilievre's far right extremism, and would prefer a more moderate leader.
Even someone as washed up as old Curly.
And that's great news for the Trudeau Liberals.
For as Bruce Anderson writes:
“Interest rates are rising and inflation is relatively high, but there is no sign that these factors are weakening the standing of the Trudeau Liberals – current findings would result in another victory, potentially a larger one, if an election were held today.
So it's not hard to imagine what might happen if Poilievre wins the Con leadership, and then has to spend three long years campaigning against Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau would make mince meat out of him.
I don't doubt that Poilievre's hardline supporters will stick with him to the bitter end, For this is a comment I received from one of them recently:
And as you can imagine there is not much we can do with Cons like that, for they are little more than beasts, motivated only by their diseased hatred of Justin Trudeau.
But we can do something about these trucker swine who Poilievre loves so much.
For they are a threat to this country and its values,
As is the pitiful Poilievre, who if he can't summon up the courage, or the decency to denounce them, after supporting them so strongly.
Must also be held accountable...
Poilievre must have believed that the trucker terrorists could carry him to victory.
But I think they are going to transport him to the hellish place where he belongs...
I think the best thing that could happen to Canada is to have PP chosen as their new leader which would then give him 3 years to dig a massive hole to bury this disgusting party once and for all. On top of that, his core of supporters, who are by far the worst of the worst Canadians will be exposed, even more so, for all to see. It would be an excellent opportunity for law enforcement to compile a list of these deplorables and track their movements and social media activities. That is if their not placating or high fiving them as was witnessed at the freedumb convoy. I shall remain optimistic that they were the exception and not the rule.
As for Lilley, I think his poopooing of PP has more to do with him avoiding writing anything about his adopted daddy dearest, Doug, than actually dissing a Con. The media in general are giving Lardo Ford a free pass to 4 more years as Dougy's goon squad arrests innocent people for the crime of doing nothing.
If the Cons do elect PP as their leader, it will be the beginning of the end for the CPC. Memories of Trump's destruction of America will be fresh for many years to come and we will resoundingly stop it from happening here. PP wants to make the freest country in the world, Canada, the freest country in the world. In a way I agree. Freeing us from this incarnation of "Conservatives" would indeed make it so.
JD
