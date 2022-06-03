The Shameful Second Coming of Doug Ford

As I strolled past the Harbourfront marina yesterday on my way to vote, I knew that it was going to be a big night for Doug Ford.
For while there was a large crowd lining up to get into the Alaska Grill, the big beer hall at the top right, there was nobody lining up to cast a ballot at the hotel next door.
The election had been a non event right from the start, and with just over 40% of people in Ontario bothering to vote, the writing was on the wall...or the pie chart...
This is a real threat to our democracy.
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
The province recorded the lowest voter turnout in history during the 2022 election, with just about 43.5 per cent of eligible voters casting a ballot according to preliminary Elections Ontario results.
And since voter apathy almost always favours the Cons, the results were not really surprising.
Although I did find it grimly ironic that Ford's murderous record of failing to properly fight Covid in his province may actually have helped him rather than hurt him.
As the National Observer's Max Fawcett explained yesterday:
For most people, the last two-plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic are ones they’d just as soon forget. As it turns out, they’ve also been a gift for Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.
In the process of trying to forget the pandemic, the public seems to have also forgotten who Ford was going into it: an incompetent bully who treated the premier’s office like his personal fiefdom. Now, he’s emerged with the new political image of a kind and empathetic (and yes, still incompetent) leader who’s helped the province weather a difficult storm.
So about 4,000 old and vulnerable people died miserable lonely deaths for nothing.
While Ford went on to commit one atrocity after the other, from slashing services for the poor, to eliminating what previous governments had done to fight climate change, and trying to drive nurses out of the profession so he could more easily privatize our medicare system.
And it all went down the Covid memory hole, so he could among other things bribe voters on a massive scale.
And make two thirds of them believe that he was a "great" "good" or "OK" premier, with the help of our shabby bought media.
Despite all of that, Ford just might still have been held to a minority, if he had been up against a serious opposition.
But he didn't have to worry about that...
For the NDP and the Liberals leaders were an absolute joke. Well meaning but pathetic.
The now four time loser Andrea Horwath spent most of the campaign attacking Stephen Del Duca instead of Ford.
While Del Duca seemed to think he could win without ever attacking Ford as he deserved to be attacked.
And I can only wish them both good riddance, for if progressives think we can fight the fascists like they did, we won't stand a chance.
But fortunately this cloud has a silver lining. For while we don't know what Ford will do with his shiny new majority, I'm pretty sure that sooner or later he will go hog wild.
He won't be able to control himself.
And if you throw Pierre Poilievre as new Con leader into the mix...
With his recipe for mass murder.
It should all make Justin Trudeau's job a whole lot easier, and eventually help give him a super majority.
Yup, the beast may be back for another four years, but the future still belongs to us.
And right now I'm just going to try to make sure this weekend belongs to me...
Enough of the Con and the crazy.
Have a great one everybody !!!
