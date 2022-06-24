The Day The Cons Officially Became the Convoy Party

I've been warning for a long time that the Cons are no longer a Canadian political party.
But are now a party of right-wing extremists, religious fanatics, and conspiracy peddling kooks, who are at war with this country and its values.
I said the trucker terrorists would show Canadians what the Harperites have become and how low they have fallen.
So needless to say, I am really happy to see the ugly Cons prove me right.
For this is outrageous.Key figures of the convoy protests and related organizations were welcomed to Key figures of the convoy protests and related organizations were welcomed to Parliament Hill on Wednesday by a group of Conservative MPs that assured them they have ‘allies’ in Ottawa.
And while the group professed peaceful intentions for future demonstrations, they also warned they believe Canada was on a “dark path,” deeply “divided,” even showing similarities to countries about to descend into “civil war.”
Can you believe that?
A large group of Cons inviting some of the leaders of the terrorist trucker movement into the Parliament building many of their members wanted to storm back in February, to try to overthrow the Trudeau government.
Giving the trucker thugs a tour of Parliament like some Republican senators did the day before the American insurrectionists stormed the Capital building.
Even as police are worried that another convoy heading for Ottawa could disrupt the Canada Day celebrations, and terrorize the city all over again.
Canadian authorities are preparing for the imminent return of the anti-vaccine convoy, warning that increasingly violent rhetoric from extremist groups aligned with the movement could pose a threat to politicians, police, and civilians.
And who can blame them? With veteran convoy leader Tom Marazzo sounding as deranged as ever...
“It's time that we actually fight for our kids,” Ray told a crowd earlier this month. “It is time that we actually fight for Canada. I mean, we draw the line and we do not back up.”
While another organizer Christopher James calls for their political opponents to be executed.
On a broadcast earlier this year, James made clear what the end result of those arrests would be. He insisted that politicians and public health figures from every level, from the executives of Pfizer “right down to the municipal level,” should be put on trial. “I have no doubt that the jury is going to find them guilty. And I have no doubt that those that jury is going to see to them that they are put to death. And that's what needs to happen.”
As so many of their deeply disturbed followers are always doing...
Which needless to say is earning them all some really bad reviews even before the convoy horror show arrives in Ottawa.
After claiming he didn't call them to offer his support, only to be made to look like a liar AND a coward.
But all the lies in the world won't help him, and it won't help the other Cons either. It's too late for that.
They are now officially the Convoy Party.
They are about to find out what most Canadians think of them and their trucker terrorist friends.
And why so many hate both of them so much.
The truth will help bury them both.
And hopefully jail some of them.
And that should ensure that the treasonous Cons will never govern this country again...
1 comment:
One would hope this, but a look to the south shows us that one election can set a country back 50+ years.
This is why it's critically important to filter out out the noise and VOTE VOTE VOTE.
VOTE ORANGE if the ORANGE can win in your riding.
VOTE RED if the RED can win in your riding.
If you're in Quebec, VOTE RED.
It's that simple. Because if Pigeon Pierre gets elected, say goodbye to your services and goodbye to anything but usurious fees for anything but breathing.
DON'T LET IT HAPPEN.
Post a Comment