The Ugly Cons and the War On Women

It's another American horror show, in a country where there are so many. But this one is different.
It's a horror story on an epic scale, a genocidal scale. It's a crime against women everywhere.
And it's yet another sign that the long shadow of fascism is upon us.
And not just in the United States, but also here in Canada.
For the same dark forces are also working to undermine this country and its values.
And the Great Divide couldn't be clearer than when Justin Trudeau reached out to the women of America, with this moving message of solidarity.
While from the Cons there was only silence.
Nothing from Candy Bergen, for obvious reasons...
She's a religious fanatic who believes that abortion is murder, and Trudeau is Satan.
And loves some of her
hairy Jesus honkers more than others.
And nothing from Pierre Poilievre for another obvious reason. He can't afford to annoy any of the SoCons whose votes he needs to make him Con leader in September.
Or for that matter offend any other more moderate supporters, after he told them he had no plans to reach out to the new convoy, now about to invade Ottawa again.
Only to be made to look like a liar and an idiot.
And then be further embarrassed...
You know, it's sickening to see how low the Cons and the religious fanatics and other kooks have fallen. And the contempt they have for women.
But it shouldn't come as a complete surprise.
There are so many Con uglies...
Candice Bergen doesn't dare stop them from attending the hate party.
Even if she wanted to, which she doesn't.
And as for Pierre Poilievre, these are the two slogans of the so-called Canada Day convoy...
And these are the two t-shirts Poilievre is flogging at his swag shop.
And yes, what a coincidence.
So now we know that he'll do or say just about anything to try to keep the support of those religious fanatics.
But what will he do next?
And is he a monster?
Or is he just a dangerous clown?
It's so hard to tell sometimes, the ugly Cons are not who they once were...
But at least we now know some more about those who having been pulling Poilievre's strings right from the beginning. With more to come later. Praise the Lord.
And one thing is for sure.
Pierre Poilievre is not, and NEVER will be fit to be the Prime Minister of Canada.
And sooner rather than later, him and his ugly misogynist Cons, and his blessed Con Convoy, will go down together...
Man, imagine if Maggie had flushed a certain fetus down the toilet when she had the chance.
What a wonderful world it would have been.
Hi anon@1:55 pm….Thank you for showing us what a low con creature you are. From other comments I know you are a vile homophobe, a grotesque misogynist, a deranged religious fanatic, and above all a pathetic loser. Your life must be so miserable, and quite frankly you deserve it…
