Will the Trucker Terrorists Finish Off the Cons?

It was a nightmare many Canadians will never forget. The occupation of downtown Ottawa by an ugly group of far right truckers, and other Con kooks.
Honking their loud air horns at all times of the day and night, waving their F--K Trudeau banners, and terrorizing those who lived or worked nearby.
It went on for almost three weeks, until the Trudeau government invoked the Emergencies Act, and finally drove the convoy terrorists back to the hell they came from.
But now they are threatening to return and spend the whole summer in Ottawa!!
And it could be a real horror show
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said it is "working with Canada Day organizers and our policing partners to implement a public safety plan that allows all Canadians and visitors to freely and safely enjoy the capital during this celebration."
Needless to say those who lived through the last occupation are not pleased.
And with good reason...
Many of the occupiers behaved like fascist pigs.
They were racists, they were misogynists, they were vile homophobes, just like Justin Trudeau said they were.
They debased our country and its precious values.
But despite that they were strongly supported by most of the Con caucus.
And nobody welcomed them more warmly than Pierre Poilievre, who was out there on an overpass to greet the fascist convoy as it arrived.
He never stopped supporting them, he brought them coffee and donuts.
Now he needs them more than ever, so they can vote for him and make him Con leader.
So he's still insisting the trucker terrorists are good people, who are only protesting Justin Trudeau's "evil" vaccine mandates.
When in fact the convoy protests had almost nothing to do with those mandates.
The recent blockades in Canada were not about COVID-19. They were about white supremacy and extremism. The blockaders are not patriots nor are they oppressed. The blockaders are an irrational mob of thugs upset about injury to their individual entitlement and panicked about the erosion of their white privilege.
The blockade was never about COVID, vaccines, jobs, trucks, public health measures or anything remotely tangible. Worse, the blockaders, in my personal view, behaved like domestic terrorists.
And neither does the latest protest...
Which as you can see is shaping up to be another kooky far-right attempt to overthrow the Trudeau government.
And in Canada we call that TREASON.
The Cons have been allowed to get away with attacking the Prime Minister and his family for far too long.
Their diseased Trudeau hate has been allowed to poison this country.
In the ugliest and most violent manner...
It's beyond belief, and definitely not the Canada I know and love.
But the good news is that foul hatred was what made so many Cons so eager to join the terrorist trucker movement.
Now Poilievre and his gang are caught between a rock and a hard place. They're caught in the terrorist trap.
They can't praise their trucker buddies and they don't dare denounce them.
But the horror they helped inflict on Canadians will follow them all the way to the next election.
So the nightmare that Poilievre and his Cons gleefully inflicted on us has become their own.
With a little bit of luck it may finish off the Convoy Party...
And the day they are gone we can all shout "Freedom!! Freedom!!"
And it will mean something again...
