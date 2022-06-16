Pierre Poilievre and the Corruption of the Cons

After taking months off to campaign for the Con leadership, Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons yesterday, looking even more sleazy than usual.
And true to form he immediately joined other Cons in demanding that Marco Mendicino resign, for the "crime" of having invoked the Emergencies Act to force the terrorist truckers, to get the hell out of Ottawa.
Even though Mendicino only did what most Canadians wanted him to do.
And it's Poilievre who should resign before he shames himself further, and leads his Cons into The Abyss.
For this is shameful.
Pierre Poilievre’s two main rivals in the federal Conservative leadership race are accusing the perceived front runner of inflating the number of party memberships he claims to have sold in advance of the Sept. 10 vote to decide the next party leader.
The stench of corruption hangs over yet another Con leadership race, and Jean Charest is all but calling Poilievre a liar.
“At the rate it’s going, we call it Pierreinflation in terms of recruiting members. I think he’s recruiting members in the state of Maine and New Hampshire if you’re to follow his logic.”
And while some are calling him a liar, others are calling him a fraud or a grifter who promoted bitcoin even as it tanked. Again.
The 2022 Summer of Terror continues to scorch the cryptocurrency industry. Just as some eagerly hoped the worst might be over, prices of Bitcoin Wednesday hit yet another grim milestone, dropping to an 18-month-low.
Leaving Poilievre looking like an idiot. Again.
And no doubt leaving some of his dumb supporters kicking themselves for believing that he knew what he was doing.
And I'm sure, also demanding that he resign.
While Chrystia Freeland called him "economically illiterate" today, which really must have embarrassed the reverse Midas, who turns everything he touches into shite.
But of course the nightmare that almost certainly keeps Poilievre awake at night, and sweating like a pig, is the one where he is accused of aiding and abetting the terrorist truckers.
For as the decent old Con Hugh Segal writes, sedition is sedition.
Sedition is the act of attempting or planning the forceful overthrow of a government, duly elected pursuant to a country’s constitution. Conspiring to do so is also a criminal offence. And some of those who were part of the convoy of truckers and others that occupied downtown Ottawa and blockaded various border crossings across Canada formally called on the Gov. General and the unelected Senate to depose our duly elected government.
One of the candidates in the current Conservative leadership contest, Pierre Poilievre, went to the occupation site to express his support for the demonstration, which was also against vaccine mandates. He knew that some demonstrators supported or even produced the seditious call for the replacement of a duly elected government of Canada.
Mr. Poilievre has, understandably, chosen to distance himself from those in the convoy who have been accused of illegal activity and discreditable actions. But he has not, thus far, disassociated himself from the supporters’ formal demand at the time to replace the existing duly elected government and the Prime Minister of Canada.
And a party that includes Poilievre is a party that decent Canadians should avoid.
Whatever the future policy priorities of the federal Conservative party, the core Canadian constitutional values of “peace, order and good government” are non-negotiable parts of our constitutional framework. That framework has no tolerance for the seditious and illegal overthrow of duly elected governments, nor for any candidate who signals so much as an ambivalence toward that threat to our democratic system. Canadian voters should not have any time for any politician who will not denounce sedition and those who proposed it.
I personally find it hard to believe that terrorist sympathizers like Poilievre are still running around, and have not yet been charged with sedition, or encouraging an insurrection.
I also can't believe that our shabby bought media hasn't held him to account for vowing to privatize medicare, kill the CBC, and ignore the threat of climate change, even as the planet burns.
But as even the very Con friendly Andrew Coyne is forced to admit, the damage is done:
The Cons are no longer a truly Canadian party.
Poilievre and others have corrupted it beyond repair.
But the day of reckoning is coming, and Poilievre and his ugly Trump Cons will not escape it...
No comments:
Post a Comment