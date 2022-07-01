The Day Pierre Poilievre Exposed His Far Right Extremism

As you know, Pierre Poilievre has been running away from the new Con convoy which is now preparing to occupy Ottawa again.
I thought he had finally learned that his close relationship with the convoy terrorists had many decent Canadians turning away in disgust.
And who can blame them?
With the so called Canada Day Convoy pumping out tweets like this one.
But yesterday all of that changed, when Poilievre suddenly crawled out of the closet.
And was seen with the renegade soldier James Topp and his gang of far-right supporters, marching along like some kind of self styled militia group,
Federal conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is marching with James Topp. @ctvottawa @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/eNfxFDlcoh— Jeremie Charron (@JCharronCTV) June 30, 2022
Before scuttling away to get into his car, conveniently hidden behind a Pyro Bob billboard.
It was a disgusting, deeply disturbing spectacle.
Poilievre shakes hands with Paul Alexander, ex-White House advisor who has consistently called for public health officials to be put on trial for crimes against humanity. https://t.co/2PY60qVE4f— Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) June 30, 2022
Answer: because his bitter rival Maxime Bernier was also planning to march with Topp.
Marching to Ottawa with James Topp. We won’t tolerate more authoritarian covid mandates!— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 30, 2022
En marche vers Ottawa avec James Topp. Nous ne tolérerons plus d’autres mesures covid autoritaires! #CanadaMarches pic.twitter.com/neTkoup3N2
And Poilievre was desperate to try to make sure that he didn't lose a single far right vote to Bernier.
I suppose it was inevitable. But it promises to be a horrifying, deeply disturbing spectacle, for some of those kooky Cons are clearly dangerous:
Some of them really do dream of overthrowing the Trudeau government, and killing the Prime Minister, and they must be arrested and jailed for sedition.
Others like Tamara Lich are simply pathetic.
Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich will remain in custody over the Canada Day weekend after she was arrested this week for allegedly breaching her bail conditions.
She appeared on video from an Ottawa police cell, wearing a grey sweatshirt with the words "Freedom Over Fear" printed on it.
While others are just disgusting...
Like so many in this bizarro Con cult, they just can't help themselves.
An impassioned speech by Barrie Thong Man.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) June 30, 2022
It’s a shame to see the Canadian flag defiled in this manner, but can’t say I’m not grateful for the bun coverage. #cdnpoli #CanadaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/FvDk85uT6m
The police have made it clear that the dirty dirties will not be allowed to defecate all over the place like they did last time.
For if given half a chance they would bury us in their excrement.But even the Con cheerleader Robyn Urback called yesterday's fascist parade "A Liberal attack ad being made in real time."
And for once she was right.
For no matter what he says or does, from now on Poilievre will always be associated with the trucker terrorist movement.
The stench of fascism will follow that dirty little man wherever he goes.
And sooner or later, it will destroy him and his ugly Cons.
Our Canada is a beautiful peaceful country...
We will defend it with our lives if necessary.
And the terrorist Cons will never have it.
Happy Canada Day everybody !!!!
