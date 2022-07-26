Pierre Poilievre and the Curse of Stephen Harper

Stephen Harper has been lurking in the shadows of the ghastly Con leadership race from the moment it began.
He let his flunkeys know that they should do everything they could to support Pierre Poilievre, to prevent Jean Charest from becoming Con leader.
But he never dared show his face.
Until things showed signs of going terribly wrong.
Poilievre's popularity started to tank, Charest's popularity surged.
And a panicky Harper came crawling out of the shadows to make his choice official.
It's a spooky video that reminds me of a ghostly white Dracula risen from the dead.
Or the Kiss of the SpiderCon...
But far from giving Poilievre a boost, I believe that endorsement will have the opposite effect.
For while it will probably ensure that Poilievre wins the Con leadership race, I believe it will seal his fate in the general election.
In their desperate search for a saviour, the Cons seem to have forgotten how much many Canadians still hate Harper.
They forget how much damage he did when he was Prime Minister, and how far he has fallen since Justin Trudeau booted him out of office.
So much so that in his role as chairman of the far right IDU, he now cheers for people like the Nazi Victor Orban
Hungary’s far-right prime minister, has lashed out against the “mixing” of European and non-European races,in a speech that immediately drew outrage from opposition parties and European politicians.
“We [Hungarians] are not a mixed race … and we do not want to become a mixed race,” said Orbán on Saturday. He added that countries where European and non-Europeans mingle were “no longer nations”.
And when you add that kind of baggage, to the fascist baggage Poilievre is now carrying...
And you add Harper to the list of Poilievre's other equally ugly supporters...
It gives new meaning to the old saying: With friends like that who needs enemies?
And so much for those gatekeepers...
You know, Poilievre was almost certainly going to lose the next general election.
But with Stephen Harper on his side he doesn't stand a chance.
And the wonderful irony is that the man who created the monster Cons.
Will be the one who finally destroys them....
3 comments:
I'm really starting to think the Conservatives are just addicted to being the Opposition; it gives them free rein to be noisy contrarians and meme shitposters without any need to formulate policy or ideas. Who knows what will happen in the next election, but if Poilievre is leader, I'm thinking another LPC minoritty, but I'd prefer a majority.
A Liberal majority would surely put the dagger not only into Poilievre, but Harper's dreams of resurgence and, finally, the CPC as a whole.
And I, for one, hope to be around to see it happen.
Politics always was a combination of emotion and tradition with a smattering of logic based on stated political objectives and past performance. Somewhere around the turn of the century the populist Cons decided platform policy was irrelevant and changed the political model to a sports team environment complete with groupies and “troll brigades” where all that mattered were emotion and tradition bound up in the desire and emotional rush of WINNING. The more they can convince everyone to forget about issues such as climate change, health care, human rights, etc and join a team (any team) the closer they are to victory as they have laid claim to the rather large Canadian franchise composed of males who identify as Anglo Saxon supported by a pseudo Christian farm team to enlist as many women and minority groups as they can. The Anglo-church supported structure dates back well over 100 years and was very successful before women and minority groups had the right to vote.
Thankfully team Anglo Saxon is not a cohesive as it was 100 -200 years ago. Regular churches are no longer overtly supportive, not all Caucasians relate to the Anglo part of the description as descendants of the less privileged remember the atrocities their ancestors were subjected to. Add to that the support of a diverse group of Canadians concerned about real issues instead of Rah! Rah! Go! Team CPC Go! Branding politics to the point where all issues are filtered to suit team think is a hard sell but that is all PP and big daddy Harper have got. They cannot acknowledge climate change is anything other than a hoax or that inflation is anything more than a Liberal quirk easily fixed by firing the elite gatekeepers or buying bitcoin. Because as soon as they did people might start thinking about issues rather than the thrill and status of being on team CPC yearning to smash team Trudeau and turn the clock back 100 years. Based on troll comments it is evident their supporters are so into team CPC they cannot believe that a majority of people still at least attempt to decide issues first and then support the party (or parties ) with a platform and credible plan that best addresses them.
RT
Orbán is a seriously scary POS, and I was surprised and disappointed to find Dale Smith of all people dismissing what and who the IDU are, or Harper's central role in the organization. I really like Dale, but I think he's incredibly naive. Orbán is the headlining keynote speaker at one of the most prominent U.S. right-wing conventions, the "Conservative Political Action Conference" (it shares the initials of your public affairs channel that is comparable to our C-Span). Shades of the Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq9yst4W-6c
If, and it's a big IF, Trump is not the GOP nominee going into 2024 (Garland seems to be finally making some moves; whether it's too late remains to be seen), it will likely be "Florida Man" Ron DeSantis, who considers Orbán to be a political inspiration for his "family values" fiefdom that he hopes to extend nationally and fulfill his delusions of grandeur. And he will likely become our next POTUS if the Democrats don't get their shit together.
Everything about Skippy just screams a perpetually prepubescent version of our very own Florida Man. We're doing everything we can to keep Florida Man out of the White House, so Canada, please keep your own little prick out of the PMO because it would be a nightmarish '80s flashback on par with Stranger Things. Instead of Muldoon and Raygun getting drunk on St Paddy's Day to croon "Irish Eyes Are Smiling," it'd be DeSantis and Poilievre teaming up to warble a medley of the "Horst Wessel Lied" and "Tomorrow Belongs to Me."
Tucker Carlson traveled to Budapest for an exclusive sit-down interview with the vile despot. Harper and several other CPC MPs have made appearances on Fox News, where PMJT is a frequent target of derision and the kind of conspiracy theories that "fueled" the Covidiot Convoy. And yet no one in Canada's fourth estate seems concerned that this vulgar totalitarian and raging anti-Semite is such a prominent personality in an organization chaired by Canada's very own Gingrich-clone ex-PM? I'm sorry but something is seriously wrong here. You know the old saying about judging a man by the company he keeps. Wake up and smell the Reagan/Thatcher manifest destiny on steroids. The dementia-laden Gipper was a mere figurehead of his own administration. This real-life version of SPECTRE is really the brainchild of Pappy Bush, onetime chief spook at the CIA.
https://www.nytimes.com/1985/07/27/us/by-any-other-name-conservative.html
Flash forward to the present day, and we find that the Orbánization of North American conservatism continues apace, or what should more properly be called fascism. PP, the little shitstain of a Plymouth Brethren antichrist scion, makes all kinds of thinly-disguised anti-Semitic conspiracy noise about banning MPs from the World Economic Forum, yet says not a word about daddy Harper's IDU. One can say what they will about Justin Trudeau, his socks, his hairdo, etc. but the fact remains he is the only bulwark against Harperite/Orbánite fascism in Canada. Under the IDU umbrella, everybody's got a Hungary heart.
