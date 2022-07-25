Pierre Poilievre and the Island Airport Fiasco

You don't have to live right next to Billy Bishop Airport, like I and about half a million others do, to understand what a disruptive presence the island airport has become.
When the wind blows from a certain direction, you can hear the noise and smell the fumes all over downtown Toronto.
So you can imagine how I felt when I saw that Pierre Poilievre had invaded my neighbourhood. Again.
And had made a deranged video, about his plan to destroy it.
The plan is absurd, all hot air and nonsense. Another bitcoin bubble blown out of his rear orifice.
For let me be absolutely clear, The Pigeon's plan won't fly.
Extending the runway at Billy Bishop won't do anything to improve conditions at Pearson. It has been adding more flights since the end of the pandemic, and it can't handle any more.
I know because I can see every plane that lands and takes off.
Also, the jet planes that Porter Airlines is planning to use to fly out of Pearson are made by the Brazilian company Embraer, not Bombardier.
Most condo owners who live on the waterfront are not wealthy. There are no million dollar mansions on the island.
Most of them look like this.
And most of those small cottages are halfway through 99-year leases, after which they will be demolished, and returned to park land for the use of all the citizens of Toronto.
A previous proposal to lengthen the runway nine years ago didn't fly, and it won't fly now.
Back in 2013, Porter Airlines, which is headquartered at Billy Bishop, proposed lengthening the airport’s runway to more than 5,000 feet to allow jets to land.
The pitch was met with fierce opposition from waterfront residents and Toronto Islands dwellers, who expressed concerns about pollution, traffic, and noise, and was ultimately killed when Trudeau took power in 2015.
Poilievre knows that, as did Andrew Scheer...
But like Poilievre he was just playing wedge politics, and trying to stir up hatred against the mostly progressive Canadians who inhabit the Toronto waterfront ridings.
And who in many cases have a healthy and longstanding loathing for anything Con...
But even more importantly, Poilievre is also desperately trying to deflect attention away his far-right extremist buddies.
Who are now his living nightmare.
For they are alienating the moderate voters he needs to win a general election, and giving Jean Charest a big boost.
Pierre Poilievre is still viewed favourably by half (49%) of Conservative voters – dropping only a point – while his unfavourable impressions have increased by 9 points. Notably, Jean Charest (45%) registered an 18-point surge in favourability bringing him to only 4-points behind Poilievre, dropping his unfavourables by 5 points in the process.
So Poilievre is running scared. He has to try to get as many Canadians as possible to forget that story before it kills him, and his Convoy Party.
He can't talk about bitcoin anymore, after it blew up in his face.
He can't call for "axing" the carbon tax as the world gets hotter and hotter.
And he can't try to pretend that he is not a terrorist sympathizer, and then claim he's not a coward.
Too cowardly to be the leader of a Canadian political party.
Too cowardly to ever govern this country.
But at least he has given all those who live in the progressive bastion of downtown Toronto yet another reason never to vote for the Cons.
And for that we must be grateful...
2 comments:
Good thing the airport expansion isn’t back by Justin, or you would have to do some might impressive back flips.
Like on those F35s…..lol
LOL Anonymous 11:16 am. So by your way of thinking if you disagree with a government decision you can no longer support that government or defend it.
God save us from ideologues who demand ideological purity over good governance.
I happen to disagree with the government's decision on the F-35. Considering the most likely primary mission for a manned fighter in Canada the Super Hornet or Gripen would be more suitable. However, I still support the Trudeau government. Remarkable isn't it?
