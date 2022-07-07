Will Pierre Poilievre and his Zombies Take Down The Cons?

The Con leadership race was always going to be a horror show. Most of the candidates and their supporters were some of the worst political freaks this country has ever known.
They were racists, ugly misogynists, vile homophobes, and climate change deniers determined to torch the planet in the name of Big Oil.
And then, when the far right truckers occupied Ottawa and held Canadians hostage for weeks, they became terrorist sympathizers.
And their leader Pierre Poilievre made it clear he would do anything to try to become Prime Minister.
Even if that meant taking out his strongest opponent Patrick Brown, for the "crime" of being too progressive.
Patrick Brown says members of the Conservative Party establishment and supporters of leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre worked to disqualify him from the leadership race because they feared his progressive approach to conservatism was going to win.
Which as even the very Con friendly Warren Kinsella writes, is yet another example of the Con capacity for self-destruction.
The disqualification of Patrick Brown from the Conservative leadership race is stunning. It is unprecedented. It is front-page news.
But for the Conservative Party, it is also what they do. Which is defeat themselves.
Because the decision to disqualify the Brampton mayor wasn’t an indictment of him. It is an indictment of the Conservative Party itself.
And even more ominously, it is yet more evidence that the Cons are now the Convoy Party.
Just as the news about Brown was breaking on Tuesday night — political types were checking the official membership list. You know: The list that was used as a pretext to kick out Brown.
And, when that list was compared to the leaked GiveSendGo list of donors to the illegal Ottawa occupiers, this is what was found:
14,707 different CPC members donated a total of $1,775,954 to the so-called “Freedom Convoy.” The list shows CPC members were one of the greatest fundraisers for the Freedom Convoy’s occupation in February — and all their donations happened in February. Most of the donations — made in secret — were for hundreds of dollars. What does it mean? It means the Conservative Party has effectively been taken over by the convoy types. And who was the biggest critic of the “freedom” convoy types?
None other than Patrick Brown.
And is also more evidence that Pierre Poilievre is taking the Cons to a very dark place.
Poilievre doesn't seem to care that the Con leadership campaign has lost all credibility, and is no doubt celebrating Brown's disqualification.
But he probably shouldn't be celebrating too soon.
Brown has hired the well known lawyer Marie Henein, who is sure to uncover a lot of dirty things that Poilievre and his gang would rather keep hidden.
And an inquiry will almost surely reveal Poilievre's ties to the trucker terrorists.
So the damage to the Convoy Party could prove to be as devastating as this fireworks show...
And when the smoke clears, and the brutal infighting is over, there won't be much left of the Cons. Poilievre's chances of becoming Prime Minister will be all but incinerated.
And he will finally be good to go...
