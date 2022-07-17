Have the Cons Finally Blown Up Their Party?

It was yet another perfect blue sky day, and I was feeling even sunnier than usual.
So I thought that instead of writing about the ugliness of the Cons, I would write about something different, and
a little a lot lighter.
Like the Prime Minister's new haircut.
I couldn't decide whether I liked it or not, but it didn't really matter.
Because suddenly the sunny picture darkened.
When I read how some thuggish members of the trucker terrorist movement had managed to block his visit to a small brewery.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's day of whistle stops in the Ottawa area ended early today as anti-Liberal protesters gathered outside a brewery before he arrived.
"Due to the size and composition of the protest group and for the safety of all attendees, it was decided that it was not safe for the prime minister to attend the location," the RCMP National Division said in a statement to CBC News.
And I was reminded again what Pierre Poilievre and his Cons and dirty trucker terrorists are doing to this country. Making it more dangerous and less Canadian.
For the creepy Poilievre has demonized Trudeau for years, and has done nothing to discourage many of his supporters from threatening to kill him.
As they are doing all over the internet...
It's absolutely disgusting, Poilievre should be ashamed of himself, for whipping up all that hate, and ignoring the potentially deadly consequences.
But then how could he do anything to control his terrorist supporters? When he has now made it clear that he is a terrorist sympathizer himself...
And to make matters even worse the rot is spreading...
For now even Jean Charest is now singing the praises of Preston Manning even though the old religious fanatic is sounding increasingly deranged as he rants and raves in the Epoch Times about the treatment of Tamara Lich:
I agree with Preston Manning. Under my leadership, Canada will conduct a National Commission of Inquiry into Trudeau’s COVID response, including his unprecedented and irresponsible use of the Emergencies Act. #cdnpoli— Jean Charest (@JeanCharest_) July 14, 2022
And who will hopefully remain there for many years.
Especially since most Canadians have no time for her or any of her Con seditionists.
And although Poilievre is desperately trying to get away from this terrorist scandal, it's way too late, it's blowing up in his face.
He would privatize medicare, he would demolish our social safety net, he would scrap the $10 a day childcare support program, he would kill the CBC, he would axe the carbon tax and every other measure designed to fight climate change, even as the planet burns.
And who knows maybe some Canadians are too dumb or too senile to mind.
But most Canadians will never ever vote for a terrorist sympathizer for Prime Minister.
He has mortally wounded himself and blown up his Convoy Party.
He is now a clear and present danger to our democracy.
Justin Trudeau is going to give that greaser an election haircut he'll never forget.
And with the power of their votes decent Canadians will finish him off...
No comments:
Post a Comment