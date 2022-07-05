Tuesday, July 05, 2022

Pierre Poilievre and the Terrorist Threat

Pierre Poilievre has always been attracted to far-right extremists. There he is with Andrew Scheer greeting the United We Roll convoy back in 2019.

Even though it was riddled with racists, religious fanatics, and those who wanted to arrest Justin Trudeau.

Last winter he greeted the convoy that occupied Ottawa with open arms, plying them with coffee and donuts, stealing the hollow word "freedom" from them, and using it himself to mean everything, and nothing.

But this will be the moment that will haunt him forever.

The moment he decided to join the renegade soldier James Topp, and a group of other far right supporters, and march on Ottawa.

He didn't make it all the way, he ducked out early. But as Elizabeth Simons, deputy director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says, the damage was done.

“While not every participant in the COVID-19 conspiracy movement, or the convoy is far-right, or hateful, showing solidarity with the movement tells the Canadian far-right that they have a home in the Conservative Party. It is interpreted by those people that their views are acceptable, and even encouraged.

For encouraging those fascist fantasies, only encourages people like this ugly Con...

And may also have motivated these two far-right Trudeau hating gunmen. 


For its easy to imagine where Poilievre and his Trump storm troopers might take this country.

When their demonization of Trudeau, and their vile slogans, have been poisoning it for years... 


And as Bob Hepburn recently wrote, Pierre Poilievre is Canada's most dangerous and  appalling politician. 

The Conservative leadership race front-runner either somehow truly believes in the crazy ideas and causes that he spouts, or he’s a dishonest non-believer who just shamelessly promotes such nonsense in order to gain support from angry, disaffected Canadians in his bid to become party leader.

What’s more disturbing is that I don’t know which of these two appalling options is more dangerous — for what they say about Poilievre as a potential prime minister, or what they suggest about where Canada is headed as a nation. 

Clearly, right-wing extremism and populism is gaining acceptance in Canada — and Poilievre is enthusiastically milking this gathering storm.

Yesterday Poilievre released a weird video all about wood, to try to pose as a working class Canadian, and try to get moderate Canadians to forget his convoy stunt.

Which was so bizarre it had many on Twitter trying to figure out its meaning.
But while many interpretations were hilarious, and made Poilievre look unhinged. Or even more unhinged.

I couldn't help wondering whether this slogan at the top of the video:     

Reclaim what has always been yours.

Had more to do with the slogans on the back of these far-right militia members who were arrested the other day in the U.S. on their way to attack a Gay Pride event.


And I wouldn't be surprised if Poilievre was sending yet another dog whistle message to his far right supporters.,

And the good news?

All of this is killing him, and making it even less likely that he will ever be Prime Minister.

The Cons really hate me for saying things like that. And they tried to take down this tweet about the courage of Justin Trudeau. 

With a complaint filed by fascist sympathizers as far away as Germany. 

Only to fail miserably.

But it did make it only too clear to me that what we are dealing with is a massive right-wing assault on our country and its values. 

Which I predict is also doomed to fail, for the grubby Poilievre may have delusions of grandeur. And I mean delusions.

But he will never be our Con Fuhrer...


The last thing we need is another tin pot Con dictator.

He has shown himself to be a terrorist sympathizer, which should be enough to destroy him.

And when he goes down, as he surely will, he will take his fascist Cons with him.

