Pierre Poilievre and the Terrorist Threat

Pierre Poilievre has always been attracted to far-right extremists. There he is with Andrew Scheer greeting the United We Roll convoy back in 2019.
Even though it was riddled with racists, religious fanatics, and those who wanted to arrest Justin Trudeau.
Last winter he greeted the convoy that occupied Ottawa with open arms, plying them with coffee and donuts, stealing the hollow word "freedom" from them, and using it himself to mean everything, and nothing.
But this will be the moment that will haunt him forever.
The moment he decided to join the renegade soldier James Topp, and a group of other far right supporters, and march on Ottawa.
He didn't make it all the way, he ducked out early. But as Elizabeth Simons, deputy director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says, the damage was done.
“While not every participant in the COVID-19 conspiracy movement, or the convoy is far-right, or hateful, showing solidarity with the movement tells the Canadian far-right that they have a home in the Conservative Party. It is interpreted by those people that their views are acceptable, and even encouraged.
For encouraging those fascist fantasies, only encourages people like this ugly Con...
And may also have motivated these two far-right Trudeau hating gunmen.
This man says he wants to hang Trudeau, and might have used “Heil” as a greeting.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) July 1, 2022
TW: slur#cdnpoli #CanadaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/NrlEuF82bF
Yesterday Poilievre released a weird video all about wood, to try to pose as a working class Canadian, and try to get moderate Canadians to forget his convoy stunt.
Which was so bizarre it had many on Twitter trying to figure out its meaning.
Reclaim what has always been yours.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 3, 2022
If you agree, click: https://t.co/iLY4vGFNvT pic.twitter.com/zgvCGfm5Wj
Holy duck I think he’s taken some mushrooms https://t.co/69heOa7lLK— Justin Blueman (@JustinBlueman) July 3, 2022
Had more to do with the slogans on the back of these far-right militia members who were arrested the other day in the U.S. on their way to attack a Gay Pride event.
And the good news?
All of this is killing him, and making it even less likely that he will ever be Prime Minister.The Cons really hate me for saying things like that. And they tried to take down this tweet about the courage of Justin Trudeau.
Only to fail miserably.
But it did make it only too clear to me that what we are dealing with is a massive right-wing assault on our country and its values.
Which I predict is also doomed to fail, for the grubby Poilievre may have delusions of grandeur. And I mean delusions.
But he will never be our Con Fuhrer...
No comments:
Post a Comment