Pierre Poilievre and the Hidden Hand of Harper

I've been taking some time off to enjoy one of the finest summers I can remember, with one blue sky day after the other.
I've enjoyed getting out on the lake, leaving the noise and the madness of the big city behind.
And feeling the fresh clean wind in my face.
But try as I might, I haven't been able to get away from the stench of Pierre Poilievre.
For there he was the other day, playing pretend cowboy at the Calgary Stampede, wearing a hat so big it made him look like the Flying Nun.
And absolutely ridiculous.
But then Big Hat wasn't really trying to impress anybody.
He just wanted people to try to forget the posse of far-right extremists he was seen riding with the other day.
For even that ghastly Con now realizes that he has made a humungous mistake.
In a country where the convoy terrorists are almost universally despised, he has reminded Canadians that he is one of them.
So he can no longer pretend that he isn't a true believer.
So much so that some journalists like Max Fawcett are now calling the Cons the Convoy Party.
While our nation’s capital managed to survive the festivities mostly unscathed, the so-called convoy’s creeping takeover of this country’s official Opposition continues apace.
Far from turning his back on the more extremist elements of that movement, Poilievre seems determined to hug them as close as possible.
While other decent Canadians are warning of the growing threat of fascism.
And what makes all of the above even worse for me, is that Big Hat Poilievre reminds me of this ugly Con...
Poilievre's evil Reform daddy, who as Tom Mulcair points out, is clearly the hidden hand behind the scenes, trying to anoint him leader of the party he founded.
Conservative skullduggery in booting out Patrick Brown as a candidate reflects very badly on a Party prone to lecturing others about probity, ethics and integrity.
When you look at their connections to the Harper era, this whole manoeuvre appears even more troubling. The man overseeing the decision (and announcing it near midnight!) was Stephen Harper’s former Chief of Staff. Meanwhile, Harper’s former campaign manager is the senior adviser for Pierre Poilievre, the candidate who benefits most from the elimination of his only serious rivals.
And the more you look at the sudden decision to boot out Patrick Brown, it's also clear that the Harperites were really going after Jean Charest, a man Harper despises.
And that the move was triggered a few days after the Charest campaign released a document claiming that he had a "path to victory."
That was the real target of these shenanigans, not Patrick Brown but Jean Charest. As has always been their habit, the Harperites knew what they wanted - a Poilievre win - and they were going to get it, by hook or by crook.
Charest still has a “path to victory”? Destroy it…
It's such a grotesque example of gangster politics.
But it tells us all we need to know about them, and it's a move that could backfire badly.
For if Canadians come to believe that a vote for Poilievre is a vote for Harper, as they surely will. We'll make sure of that.
Justin Trudeau will do to Poilievre what he did to his evil master...
Deposit him head first in the garbage can of history.
You know, when the Globe and Mail ran this story the other day, just the headline drove the Cons crazy.
You could hear the Con kooks wailing and screaming from coast to coast to coast.
WAAAAAAAAAAAAAH !!!!
But they just don't get it. They just don't understand that Justin Trudeau will always be more popular than Pierre Poilievre.
For he's a real leader.
While the nasty nerd Poilievre will always be Harper's bridezilla...
And the hidden hand that is directing his campaign now.
Will drag both of them, and their party down, long before the next election...
