The Day Pierre Poilievre Invaded My Neighbourhood

So I was feeling great the other day, and dreaming about the even sunnier days ahead.
Then I remembered that Pierre Poilievre was holding a rally that evening, just TWO blocks away. And my day clouded over quickly.
I was worried that Poilievre and his far right cult of terrorist truckers, anti-vaxxers, religious fanatics and other kooks, might try to make it look like the monstrous Con demagogue was about to conquer Toronto.
So along with their bought media they could make it look like nothing could stop his triumphant march to power.
But I needn't have fretted. The event was a total bust.
There were no long lines of Poilievre supporters rushing the stage hoping have him heal them, or make them feel "free." Or hopefully slip them a little bitcoin.
From what I could see most of the people in the Steam Whistle's ballroom were the usual suspects. Grumpy old men, toxic Trudeau haters, anti-vaxxers, religious fanatics, the whole kooky gang, including one loser with a MAGA cap on his head.
But a lot of the younger ones, in their dark suits, looked to me like Bay Street slaves, brought in from just up the street, to try to make it look like even Toronto was Poilievre Country.
When of course it isn't, and never will be.
And this is only one of the many reasons why:
The Cons are just too ugly for most decent Canadians...
The crowd in Toronto goes wild when Pierre Poilievre mentions defunding the CBC.— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 20, 2022
Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/pnAN6z7Myo
Can you believe that? Was that a fascist howl or what?
Why do Poilievre and his Cons hate our beautiful country so much?
The Steam Whistle's bosses tried to disassociate themselves from all that Con ugliness...
Having realized, albeit too late, that hosting Poilievre could cost them quite a few customers.
But of course, the good news is that un-Canadian ugliness is precisely what will eventually take down the Cons.
For while it might help Poilievre win the leadership race.
It won't help him win a general election.
The race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party appears to be Pierre Poilievre’s to lose, according to a new poll, that also suggests he may not be able to broaden the party’s appeal.
The poll found Charest is viewed more favourably among Liberal voters (40 per cent) than Conservatives (27 per cent) while Poilievre — who nearly half of Liberal and NDP voters view negatively — is seen by 50 per cent of Conservative voters as the most favourable candidate.
Among Canadians in general, all of the candidates were seen more negatively than positively.
The Con leadership race is already threatening to tear the party apart.
So it's shaping up to be a real bust.
Or should I say a real BITCH...
While our shabby media inhales his fetid farts, and proclaim him to be the most exciting Con leader since...um...Stephen Harper.
But it won't be long before before his shiny glass coach is replaced by a pumpkin, and his tail feathers fall off, scorched by one sordid scandal after the other.
The crypto maniac and his Cons aren't going anywhere. We'll make sure of that.
And their day is almost over...
Oh simon. PP in a tutu is gonna be hard to unsee. Kind of like Putin dressed as Mother Theresa. It is however, kind of analogous to his recent rallys for those in the "one foot in the grave" and "a few bricks short of a full load" clubs. He darts and he pivots as he tilts and he twirls. He jumps and he splits as the flag unfurls to the chants of "FREEDUMB"! Or more like free and dumb. It's a sick and twisted version of "The Flight of the Pigeon" or "Harper's Spawn Lake".
These rally's are so deja vu to the Trumpy ones of not so long ago, complete with a gushing media, fanatical dummies and a barking carnival clown. He is risen as all sense and sensibility falls. I doubt PP will ever be a serious threat to JT in an election but his and his acolytes hateful rhetoric sure is. They will further divide us and will further inspire someone to act out on their deranged hatred towards JT. I hope Justin's security detail is top notch and something like this doesn't happen as did to a former PM. If you pause at 25 seconds you'll see the exact moment Steve shit his pants.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeBPv4_yxSE
JD
