The Grotesque Hypocrisy of Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre has always been a grotesque Con man, who lies like a thief, and thinks he can get away with anything.
He claims he stands for FREEDOM or FREEDUMB.
Even though during the dark days of the Harper regime he tried to suppress the votes of millions of Canadians, and turn our country into a prison state.
His claim that he can give Canadians back control of their lives is equally absurd, and verges on the fraudulent.
But this is his biggest scam, and the most hypocritical.
The idea that by firing mythological "gatekeepers" he can solve Canada's housing crisis.
When in fact he is part of the problem.
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
And so is his wife.
While the Ottawa-area MP and his family live in a $550,000 lakeside home in Greely, Ont., south of Ottawa, his wife, Anaida Poilievre, owns a rental property in a semi-detached home in the Ottawa suburb of Orleans.
Which also raises some awkward questions about the Poilievre's cozy relationship with the notorious Con bigot Michael Cooper.
Questions that apparently annoyed his darling Anaida.
After the press conference, Anaida Poilievre approached a CTV News journalist to say she was proud of her investment and that, next time, the reporter should ask her to her face.
Which left her darling hubby squirming like an eel.
And Anaida riding him like a getaway mule...
Pierre Poilievre stutters and stumbles so much here I bet even Jeff Ballingall considered editing a vid to make fun of it.#PierrePoilievreIsLyingToYou
Which may explain that when the Bank of Canada suggested that many bitcoin investors are financially illiterate.
At the end of a long campaign day, sometimes you just need a pick-me-up.
Thanks to the amazing Ana for being with me on this swing through the Toronto area.
Canadian bitcoin owners tend to have low levels of financial literacy while being exposed to elevated levels of financial risk, according to new Bank of Canada research.
Based on a series of surveys, central bank researchers found that around 5 per cent of Canadians owned bitcoin between 2018 and 2020. That ownership was “concentrated among young, educated men with high household income and low financial literacy,” the researchers said in a paper summing up the survey results released this week.
Around half of the current or past bitcoin owners who responded to the surveys reported being affected by negative events, such as a price crash, scam or data breach.
Poilievre, who has been promoting bitcoin as a magical cure for EVERYTHING, reacted so aggressively.
Only to look even more like a Con artist, or an idiot.
You know, in my last post I promised that we would scorch Poilievre's tail feathers off with one scandal after the other.
Well watch those feathers fly...
Or watch Poilievre run.
Because we're just beginning...
