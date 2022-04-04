Putin's War and the Horror of Genocide

In the midst of all the destruction, it should have been a celebration. A moment to celebrate having driven the Russian invaders out of several villages on the outskirts of Kyiv.
But then the Ukrainian army discovered what Putin's beasts had been up to during their occupation of villages like Bucha.
And it's a real horror story
For that is genocide.
No words can describe the monstrosity.
"It's tears and pain. There are a lot of corpses in the city. I saw the bodies of young boys lying about a kilometer away. They have their hands tied and their heads shot. They put on a hood and a hat. This coincides with what I was told. population about 16-60. All young, healthy - were shot. "
Nor is there much you can say about the Russian beasts who raped civilians and murdered them so callously while consuming huge quantities of vodka and beer.
Desperately sad story from just outside Kyiv, about a woman called Iryna whose son was killed by Russian soldiers. We were the first outsiders she'd seen since the Russians left her village on Friday. Shot and edited by @leedurant. Produced by @producerkathy pic.twitter.com/vKE1tjL1kf— Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) April 3, 2022
And may their monstrous leader one day pay for his crimes against humanity.
Ukrainian Javelin ATGM strike on a Russian vehicle. https://t.co/kZJx44o1bw pic.twitter.com/0wqtNHzxeo— Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 4, 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment