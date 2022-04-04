Monday, April 04, 2022

Putin's War and the Horror of Genocide

In the midst of all the destruction, it should have been a celebration. A moment to celebrate having driven the Russian invaders out of several villages on the outskirts of Kyiv.

But then the Ukrainian army discovered what Putin's beasts had been up to during their occupation of villages like Bucha.

And it's a real horror story


For that is genocide.

No words can describe the monstrosity.

"It's tears and pain. There are a lot of corpses in the city. I saw the bodies of young boys lying about a kilometer away. They have their hands tied and their heads shot. They put on a hood and a hat. This coincides with what I was told. population about 16-60. All young, healthy - were shot. "


The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said. 

Other photos showed the burned bodies of several Ukrainian women who were found on a highway near Kyiv today and Ukrainian civilians who were murdered and dumped in sewer shafts by Russian forces west of Kyiv. Some victims were tortured before they were murdered. 


It's beyond horror.

And no words can properly describe the pain of those who have seen their loved ones murdered.


 Nor is there much you can say about the Russian beasts who raped civilians and murdered them so callously while consuming huge quantities of vodka and beer. 

Except may they roast in the hell of their own making. 
And may their monstrous leader one day pay for his crimes against humanity. 


“You may remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal,at the Fort McNair army post in Washington. “Well, the truth of the matter – we saw it happen in Bucha – he is a war criminal.”

Or even better, may he end up, as soon as possible, in the place where he truly belongs.
Down with the fascist monster.

Glory to Ukraine...
